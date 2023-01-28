Read full article on original website
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Oregon's 2022 offensive starters: Who's leaving, who's returning?
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft has passed and so has the window for players to enter the transfer portal. With dozens of former Ducks set to play professionally or elsewhere collegiately next season, how have last year’s starting lineups been impacted?. Today, we...
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
Oregon gets verbal commitment from edge defender Jaxson Jones days after decommitting from Washington
In five days' time, the Oregon Ducks football program was able to get edge defender Jaxson Jones to decommitment from the Washington Huskies and lock in an unofficial visit to Eugene for this weekend. Now the Ducks can add an even bigger feat to their recruitment of Jones: a verbal commitment.
The "Kill Shot" metric is killing BYU... again
There aren't many BYU fans who expected this basketball season to be a great year. Even head coach Mark Pope was unsure of what the expectations should be for this year's squad given how many people left the program and how many new faces would be working their way into the swing of things. As the calendar nears its turn to February, BYU's success has been about as disappointing as anyone would have feared.
Three Ducks listed in PFF's Top-101 players in college football
As the offseason progresses and spring football draws near, Oregon finds itself amid a roster reconstruction. Oregon is adding, as of now, 38 players via the transfer portal or high school recruiting and has already lost more than 20 players to the portal. While scholarship math puts them over the 85 scholarship threshold, Dan Lanning and company are certainly putting their fingerprints all over the roster.
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision
College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer
Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
Dam Podcast: Pre-February Signing Day Mailbag
This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Monday, January 30th at 2:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
