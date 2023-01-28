ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

The "Kill Shot" metric is killing BYU... again

There aren't many BYU fans who expected this basketball season to be a great year. Even head coach Mark Pope was unsure of what the expectations should be for this year's squad given how many people left the program and how many new faces would be working their way into the swing of things. As the calendar nears its turn to February, BYU's success has been about as disappointing as anyone would have feared.
PROVO, UT
Three Ducks listed in PFF's Top-101 players in college football

As the offseason progresses and spring football draws near, Oregon finds itself amid a roster reconstruction. Oregon is adding, as of now, 38 players via the transfer portal or high school recruiting and has already lost more than 20 players to the portal. While scholarship math puts them over the 85 scholarship threshold, Dan Lanning and company are certainly putting their fingerprints all over the roster.
EUGENE, OR
Nyckoles Harbor recruiting news: After Oregon visit, college football world awaits 5-star recruit's decision

College football's "freakiest" recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, Harbor is a track star who moonlights as a two-way impact player at tight end and edge. His intention is to play on offense at the college level. Harbor not only owns a personal-best 10.21-second time in the 100-meter dash, but reportedly was able to go 20.79 second in the 200-meter dash without starting blocks.
EUGENE, OR
UCLA Gets a Commitment From Promising Defensive Line Transfer

Oregon defensive line transfer Keanu Williams unofficially visited UCLA Saturday and verbally committed. Williams entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago and UCLA was immediately on him aggressively. He reportedly officially visited Ole Miss last weekend, but the feeling from the moment he entered the portal was that the former Clovis (Calif.) prospect wanted to return to California for the rest of his college career, and UCLA specifically.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dam Podcast: Pre-February Signing Day Mailbag

This episode of the Dam Podcast airs live on Monday, January 30th at 2:00 pm PT. BeaverBlitz staffers Angie Machado and Carter Bahns are back behind the microphone and camera for another episode of the Dam Podcast, streaming live on YouTube and any time on your favorite podcast app. On...
CORVALLIS, OR
