ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Price Target For 2023 Is Revealed

It’s been just revealed that Bitcoin’s price target for this year has been addressed by an important analyst who called the 2021 Bitcoin crash. Check out the latest reports below. Bitcoin price analysis. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green and the...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will hit $200K before $70K ‘bear market’ next cycle — Forecast

Bitcoin (BTC) has “well-formed” evidence, which suggests that its next all-time high will top out at $200,000, one analyst says. In a tweet on Jan. 27, popular Twitter commentator Trader Tardigrade, also known as Alan, also revealed $70,000 as the next potential bear market bottom. Stochastic indicator offers...
investing.com

Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%

© Reuters. Bitcoin Soars Past $38k in Nigeria as BTC Premiums Exceed 60%. Bitcoin prices in Nigeria are 61% higher than on exchanges like Binance at press time. Nigeria’s Central Bank announced the replacement of its 1,000, 500, and 200 naira notes last October. The apex bank restricted...
dailyhodl.com

Veteran Trader Says Ethereum Staking Project Is About To Enter Price Discovery Against Bitcoin, Warns Not To Fade Strong Altcoins

A widely followed analyst believes that Ethereum (ETH) staking service Lido (LDO) will likely continue its bullish ascent against Bitcoin (BTC) and the US dollar. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Kaleo tells his 555,100 Twitter followers that LDO looks strong and seems poised for a rally against Bitcoin (LDO/BTC). “If there’s one...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Breakout Imminent? Analyst Says Key Price Point Will Be Pivotal, Tracks Path Ahead for Litecoin and Three Ethereum-Based Altcoins

A widely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) could continue its uptrend as he keeps a close eye on Litecoin (LTC) and three Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoins. Pseudonymous trader Rekt Capital tells his 334,000 Twitter followers that he expects BTC to continue rising as long its dominance level successfully retests a key level.
coinjournal.net

Pro: the recent rally in Bitcoin may not be ‘sustainable’

Katie Stockton expects a pullback in Bitcoin price ahead. She explained her “neutral” view on CNBC’s “Squawk Box”. Bitcoin has climbed roughly 40% since the start of 2023. Bitcoin has now surpassed the key $23,000 level but Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies continues to recommend...
cryptogazette.com

Ethereum’s Price Could Explode By 200%

It’s been just revealed that the price of Ethereum could explode by 200%. CHeck out the latest reports about the price of ETH below. At the moment of writing this article. ETH is trading in the green, and the coin is priced at $1,582. ETH price prediction is out.
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Breakout Is Reportedly Imminent – Key Price To Be Pivotal

The optimistic predicitons for the price of Bitcoin don’t seem to stop. Check out the latest one, which says that the price of the most important digital asset will be huge. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $22,998.
cryptogazette.com

The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets

More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy