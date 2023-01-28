Read full article on original website
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
Gizmodo
iOS 16.3 Lets You Use a Physical Key for Added Security When Logging Into Your Apple Account
If you haven’t checked your iPhone yet, there’s an update rolling out today. The iOS 16.3 update is relatively minor but includes bug fixes and interface tweaks, support for the second-gen HomePod and its temperature sensors, and new wallpaper. There’s also an optional feature that adds extra security to your Apple ID by letting you use a physical security key to log into it in lieu of digital two-factor authentication methods.
WRDW-TV
What the Tech: Important iOS security update for all iPhones
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Apple has something for all iPhone owners: install an available update. This goes for owners of the latest iPhone 14 all the way to owners of an iPhone 5, which means you may need to make a phone call to an older family member. Many people,...
CNET
New iOS Option Makes It Super Hard for Someone to Hack Your iCloud
Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a significant upgrade for those who want maximum protection from hackers, identity thieves, or snoops. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections...
iOS 16.3: Apple releases new iPhone update with major security changes
Apple has released a new update for its iPhone and other products, bringing major new security changes.The update includes a range of small new features and fixes for bugs and other problems.But the most significant update is the release of Advanced Data Protection and Security Keys for Apple ID – two tools that are unlikely to be used by many users, but could prove key for those at risk of attacks.Advanced Data Protection is a new feature that encrypts much more of people’s iPhone backups. Previously, most of those backups were not end-to-end encrypted, meaning that Apple, hackers or government agencies...
Netflix offers a paid sharing service for consumers using the same account
Netflix is launching a paid sharing option for many users on the same account, as the streaming giant promises to crack down on password sharing early this year. Millions may be unable to view their favorite shows and flick if they share an account with a friend or family member if the streaming giant’s plans to change how consumers use the service are implemented.
The Windows Club
How to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11
If you want to learn how to create a Microsoft Account in Windows 11, then this post will help you. A Microsoft account gives you access to all the apps and premium Microsoft services such as Office, Skype, Xbox Live, Bing, Outlook, etc., and lets you manage everything across multiple devices from a single place via cloud storage. With the latest upgrade Windows 11 version 22H2, a Microsoft account is required to set up a new device with Windows 11 Home and Windows 11 Pro. That means you can’t even boot to the desktop unless you enter your Microsoft account credentials on a Windows 11 PC.
How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies
If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it. I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies. This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
aiexpress.io
Why Apple’s overall Privacy focus in iOS 16.3 and macOS 13.2 is a big deal
Privateness and Apple go hand in hand – it has for years now, and its latest video starring Nick Mohammad from Ted Lasso to advertise Knowledge Privateness week was impressed. Nonetheless, with in the present day (January 28) being Knowledge Privateness Day, it is vital to have a look...
The monthly fee for ChatGPT premium version might be $42
OpenAI has reportedly settled on a monthly pricing of $42 for the premium edition of ChatGPT, the viral AI chatbot, after surveying its customers earlier this month. A few weeks ago, OpenAI announced that it will be transitioning to a commercial version of ChatGPT. Linas Belinas, a LinkedIn user, uploaded a screenshot of an interface that may have disclosed the $42 monthly ChatGPT plan.
Microsoft cloud outage hits users around the world
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) said on Wednesday it had recovered all of its cloud services after a networking outage took down its cloud platform Azure along with services such as Teams and Outlook used by millions around the globe.
Apple Reality Pro VR Headset to be released within months; How much does this cost?
The device is anticipated to be unveiled in the spring, prior to the company’s WWDC conference in June. Apple reportedly shared the headset with select software developers and provided them with a preview of the new ‘xrOS’ software to signal that the launch is imminent. Reality Pro...
Amazon disproves allegations that age discrimination exists in its warehouse employment policies
On Friday, Amazon was successful in its appeal to have a class action lawsuit against the company for alleged age discrimination in its warehouse productivity targets dismissed. US magistrate judge Kandis Westmore in Oakland said that the 2021 complaint alleging that the online retailer’s hourly requirements put older workers at...
Windows PC: How to determine the make and model?
Knowing the model name of your Windows computer can be helpful in many contexts, such as when searching for a suitable hardware upgrade or troubleshooting an issue. If your computer suddenly takes an eternity to boot up or launch applications, you may have a malware infection. Malicious software, including viruses, Trojans, and worms, runs in the background and consumes a great deal of your computer’s memory, slowing it down.
Apple recommends these physical Security Keys to make your iPhone super protected
With iOS 16.3, Apple brought support to physical Security Keys for Apple ID. They provide extra protection for your credentials against phishing attacks. This feature was announced last year alongside other measures to make iPhone users feel more protected, especially those who might be attacked by governments or hackers. According...
TechRadar
How to export LastPass passwords to LogMeOnce
If you’ve been losing sleep over the security of your passwords and other sensitive data with LastPass, it’s time to leave it for a more secure password manager like LogMeOnce. After all, when it comes to choosing a password manager, security should be your top concern. Unlike LastPass,...
How To Bookmark A Tab Group On iPad Safari
Apple's iOS hides much of its functionality for iPads under contextual menus that users access by tapping and holding icons, menus, and other elements.
How to Unlock an iPad Without a Password
Maybe you can’t remember your iPad password or the kids disabled it by typing an incorrect combination too many times. Either way, all hope is not lost. You can, in fact, unlock your iPad without a password—it might be one of the many things you didn’t know your iPad could do.
Elon Musk claims a higher priced ad-free Twitter version will be available soon
Elon Musk, Twitter’s chief executive officer, has guaranteed that the social media titan will undergo significant adjustments, including the option for users to go ad-free. Musk tweeted over the weekend, Ads are too frequent and too large on Twitter. Taking steps in the coming weeks to remedy both issues.
