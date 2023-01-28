Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
WC’s Logan Myles commits to Coahoma CC
Warren Central High School football player Logan Myles has now committed to playing for. Coahoma Community College. Myles, who starred at linebacker for the Vikings, made the announcement over social media on Saturday. In 2022, Myles helped WC to a 10-2 season and a second round playoff appearance. VDN will...
redcuprebellion.com
When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?
Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
hottytoddy.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
Pete Golding pulls the trigger on offer to Tupelo linebacker Tristan Jernigan. He reacts inside.
Tristan Jernigan left the Manning Center Junior Day with a big smile on his face Sunday night. That's because Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding liked what he saw and.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
Mississippi native to lead the Boone and Crockett Club, the oldest conservation organization in the U. S.
Greenville native James L. Cummins is the first president of the Boone and Crockett Club to have a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries management. He earned a degree at Mississippi State University and got a masters at Virginia Tech. Cummins was recently named president of the club and is the...
Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old DeSoto County woman
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Shirley Ann McChriston of Horn Lake. MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 in the […]
DeSoto Times Today
Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7
A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
Holmes County singers to perform at Carnegie Hall
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Central singers are taking their talents to Carnegie Hall. Pierrdro Gallion, also known as “Mr. G” to his students, leads the choir program at the Holmes County School District. Just recently, the small county is being put on the map, recognized around the world for their musical talents. […]
desotocountynews.com
Light The Way Festival comes to Olive Branch for June event
The Olive Branch City Park is to be the site of a Christian music festival called Light The Way on June 16-17. The two-day family-friendly festival will feature some of the top Christian music artists. The event was recently announced to be coming to Olive Branch but the list of artists is still a few weeks away, according to organizers.
magnoliastatelive.com
Mississippi landscape expert offers tips for getting yards into shape after harsh winter
When it comes to beautifying lawns and gardens, Jeff McManus knows his way around the grounds. As director of landscape services at the University of Mississippi, McManus has built a national reputation for excellence, resulting in the Ole Miss campus repeatedly being recognized as one of the most beautiful in the country.
WLBT
Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
Mississippi student earns scholarship for prestigious Italian study program
Heidi Hankins, a senior sociology major from Charleston, Miss., at Mississippi Valley State University, has been awarded the Gilman Scholarship and is studying abroad in Florence, Italy, during the Spring 2023 semester. Hankins said the news of this accomplishment is exciting. “It is a blessing that I have achieved such...
desotocountynews.com
Southaven Police investigating tobacco store robbery
Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Southaven tobacco store Friday evening, Jan. 27. According to Southaven Police, Smokes Tobacco Store was robbed about 7 p.m. Friday, when a suspect wearing a red and black Nike sweatshirt, white N95 mask and a white skull cap entered the store and displayed a handgun to the store clerk.
Yazoo City aldermen want pay increase
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – If passed, an ordinance amendment would provide a salary increase for the Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The Yazoo Herald reported the current ordinance states that the aldermen receive $2,179.67 per month. An amendment to the ordinance would increase that amount to $2,513 per month. The change would […]
Man dead following shooting on Beale Street, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting on Beale Street early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Beale on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m. Police said officers found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One in critical...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Arrested For 2021 Greenville Murder
The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest on a murder case from 2021. This arrest stemmed from a September 13, 2021, homicide that occurred in the 800 block of St. Charles Street. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Isiah Davis who was shot multiple times while in his vehicle.
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch K9 dogs fundraiser for bullet-resistant vests
For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Instead, departments rely on nonprofit assistance to acquire the protective gear. Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund four legged Officers from the Olive Branch Police Department named K9 Flip and K9 Zak for their Superhero cape (a bullet resistant Kevlar vest) to continue to safely save the community! Keeping K9s in Kevlar receives a 20 percent discount for K9 Storm, Inc vests saving donors $720! Each vest costs $2,480. A total of $4,960 is needed to fund both vests. Community donation assistance is requested and beyond appreciated to help support K9 Flip and K9 Zak.
Suspects break into store, steal $70K worth of items, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A group of suspects is wanted for breaking into a store, and stealing thousands of dollars in items. On Jan. 27, Memphis Police responded to a burglary on Park Avenue, off Shotwell Street. When officers arrived, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot and broken...
2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at Tyre Nichols’ arrest, Shelby County sheriff says
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two deputies were relieved of their duty Friday after police footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest was released, according to Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. Bonner said that the deputies were on scene following “the physical confrontation between police and Tyre Nichols,” who was...
