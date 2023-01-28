ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
vicksburgnews.com

WC’s Logan Myles commits to Coahoma CC

Warren Central High School football player Logan Myles has now committed to playing for. Coahoma Community College. Myles, who starred at linebacker for the Vikings, made the announcement over social media on Saturday. In 2022, Myles helped WC to a 10-2 season and a second round playoff appearance. VDN will...
redcuprebellion.com

When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?

Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi

This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old DeSoto County woman

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 69-year-old Shirley Ann McChriston of Horn Lake. MBI officials said she’s five feet and two inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 in the […]
HORN LAKE, MS
DeSoto Times Today

Walker announces candidacy for Mississippi House District 7

A Southaven tour bus company operator has announced that he is running as a Republican for the Mississippi House District 7 seat being vacated by retiring incumbent Steven Hopkins. Dr. Progeorlan Walker said he will fight hard to bring money to north Mississippi for much needed infrastructure improvements and will...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Holmes County singers to perform at Carnegie Hall

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County Central singers are taking their talents to Carnegie Hall. Pierrdro Gallion, also known as “Mr. G” to his students, leads the choir program at the Holmes County School District. Just recently, the small county is being put on the map, recognized around the world for their musical talents. […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Light The Way Festival comes to Olive Branch for June event

The Olive Branch City Park is to be the site of a Christian music festival called Light The Way on June 16-17. The two-day family-friendly festival will feature some of the top Christian music artists. The event was recently announced to be coming to Olive Branch but the list of artists is still a few weeks away, according to organizers.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
WLBT

Hinds Co. Sheriff commends Memphis authorities for transparency, action following Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones is giving high marks to Memphis authorities in their handling of the incident that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. “The firings, swift indictments, and release of the video after they’ve handled administrative and criminal investigations [align] with showing accountability in this matter,” he wrote in a social media post.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Southaven Police investigating tobacco store robbery

Police are investigating a robbery that took place at a Southaven tobacco store Friday evening, Jan. 27. According to Southaven Police, Smokes Tobacco Store was robbed about 7 p.m. Friday, when a suspect wearing a red and black Nike sweatshirt, white N95 mask and a white skull cap entered the store and displayed a handgun to the store clerk.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City aldermen want pay increase

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – If passed, an ordinance amendment would provide a salary increase for the Yazoo City Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The Yazoo Herald reported the current ordinance states that the aldermen receive $2,179.67 per month. An amendment to the ordinance would increase that amount to $2,513 per month. The change would […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Man Arrested For 2021 Greenville Murder

The Greenville Police Department has made an arrest on a murder case from 2021. This arrest stemmed from a September 13, 2021, homicide that occurred in the 800 block of St. Charles Street. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Isiah Davis who was shot multiple times while in his vehicle.
GREENVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch K9 dogs fundraiser for bullet-resistant vests

For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget. Instead, departments rely on nonprofit assistance to acquire the protective gear. Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar accepted the responsibility to bring the community together and help fund four legged Officers from the Olive Branch Police Department named K9 Flip and K9 Zak for their Superhero cape (a bullet resistant Kevlar vest) to continue to safely save the community! Keeping K9s in Kevlar receives a 20 percent discount for K9 Storm, Inc vests saving donors $720! Each vest costs $2,480. A total of $4,960 is needed to fund both vests. Community donation assistance is requested and beyond appreciated to help support K9 Flip and K9 Zak.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy