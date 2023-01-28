Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
Chauncey Billups Drops Truth Bomb On Damian Lillard Amid Major Team Struggles
Trail Blazers coach gets real on Damian Lillard amid tough stretch of play.
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
NBA Fans Troll Patrick Beverley After LeBron James Left Him Hanging: "We Have A Trade To Announce"
LeBron James completely ignored Patrick Beverley and fans are speculating about the future of the point guard.
Here’s what Will Ferrell did in Portland besides catching a Trail Blazers game
Actor Will Ferrell visited Portland over the weekend, where he caught a Trail Blazers game and stopped into a local bakery for dessert.
Paul Pierce Thinks Damian Lillard Should Leave The Trail Blazers, Says He Is In The Same Situation As Kevin Garnett Was With The Timberwolves
Paul Pierce wants Damian Lillard to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers like Kevin Garnett did with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Lakers Fans Speculate Why LeBron James And Anthony Davis Will Not Play Against The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were surprised to see LeBron James and Anthony Davis be benched ahead of a must-win clash for LA against the Nets.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
Damian Lillard Takes Flight in Custom "PDX" Shoes
Damian Lillard took off for a highlight dunk in shoes inspired by Portland International Airport.
Shareef O'Neal Explains To Kevin Durant Why His Father Shaquille O'Neal Disses Players Like Rui Hachimura
Shareef O'Neal reveals why his father is constantly 'attacking' players like Rui Hachimura.
Philadelphia 76ers Is A Realistic Destination For Damian Lillard Says Paul Pierce
Paul Pierce explains why the Philadelphia 76ers is a realistic destination for Damian Lillard.
NBA Insider Drops Truth Bomb About Ben Simmons' Future With The Brooklyn Nets
Trading Ben Simmons will not be an easy job for the Brooklyn Nets says NBA insider.
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
Why Warriors' game vs. Thunder in OKC starts important stretch
The Warriors, without playing a game the previous day, woke up Monday out of the NBA play-in tournament and as the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference. This season, that's how the standings have gone. Only the Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies have separated themselves in the West. Catching...
Cambridge leads Arizona State against Washington State after 26-point game
Arizona State Sun Devils (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (9-13, 4-7 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -3.5; over/under is 132. BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the Washington State Cougars after Desmond Cambridge scored 26 points in Arizona State's 69-66 overtime loss to the Washington Huskies. The Cougars...
How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Four Warriors Stars
Los Angeles Lakers can create the championship team for a 2023-24 season if they make a wild trade and smart offseason decision.
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans Sunday in place of injured CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans are going to be very shorthanded on Sunday, as two starters - CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram - will both be sidelined versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. As a result, Alvarado will draw the start.
