Chiefs TE Travis Kelce listed as questionable for Sunday’s playoff game against Bengals

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Chiefs tight end and former UC Bearcat Travis Kelce is listed as questionable for Sunday night’s AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Chiefs’ injury report.

He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a back injury but was a full participant in Friday’s practice, the team said Friday.

Kelce was scheduled to appear before media members but did not show up, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

He is coming off a 14 catch, 98-yard performance in Kansas City’s divisional playoff win over Jacksonville. Kelce also caught two touchdowns.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play despite a high ankle sprain. He has been a full participant in practice this week for Kansas City.

Wideouts Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson are both listed as questionable for the Chiefs, the team announced Friday.

As for the Bengals, the team will be without offensive lineman Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams, according to Cincinnati’s injury report.

Williams suffered an ankle injury in Cincinnati’s win over the Ravens on January 15 while Alex Cappa was hurt in their Week 18 game against Baltimore.

Cincinnati will play at Kansas City Sunday night in the AFC Championship game for a trip to the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The winner advances to Super Bowl XLVII to play either San Francisco or Philadelphia on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

