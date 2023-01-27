ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Bengals: The biggest reason behind loss is being overlooked

The story of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is getting very muddied for many reasons. Over the next few days and weeks, NFL fans around the country will discuss the officiating of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s quite simple to understand why. These...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Alabama reportedly interested in Pac-12 OC

The Alabama Crimson Tide could reportedly turn to the Pac-12 to find a replacement for departing offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. Alabama coach Nick Saban will meet with Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb about taking the open position with the Crimson Tide, according to Scott Eklund of DawgMan. Grubb just finished his first season at Washington... The post Alabama reportedly interested in Pac-12 OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

