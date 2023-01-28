Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.

