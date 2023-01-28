Read full article on original website
Those About To Die – Everything We Know So Far
Since NBC's subscription platform Peacock launched on July 15, 2020, it's been cranking out top quality TV shows and movies in nearly every genre. On the documentary side, Peacock has titles like "John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise" and "The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media." On the drama side, it's got hits like "Dr. Death," "Bel-Air," and "Vampire Academy." On the comedy side, Peacock boasts titles like "Girls5eva" and "Paul T. Goldman." All of this means Peacock can rival Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and Amazon when it comes to original content.
Netflix's One Piece - What We Know So Far
Adapting works that were originally animated into live action is inherently a gamble. One of the foremost advantages of the animation medium is that otherworldly occurrences like, say, a human being with a superpower cost nothing more to depict than mundane reality, whereas translating these sorts of things into live action is significantly more complex than pointing a camera at a subject and filming.
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List
Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
One of 2022’s scariest horror movies emerges as a surprise viral hit, redeeming its budget 60 times over
It’s a common (and unfortunate) misconception in the horror genre that features will fail to attract a wide audience at the box office without an eye-watering budget built as its foundation. And while this notion has been undeniably proven to carry some truth in the past, director Kyle Edward Ball is here to shake up the narrative and turn the wheels of change with his directorial debut in Skinamarink.
Why Owen Granger From NCIS: Los Angeles Looks So Familiar
The direct superior to Operations Manager Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) in the Office of Special Projects, Agent Owen Granger is first introduced on Season 3 of "NCIS: Los Angeles." Granger is originally a recurring character who questions Lange's leadership. However, Granger eventually proves himself with the other team members. The...
When and Where Will the Horror Film 'Infinity Pool' Be Available to Stream? What to Know
Have you seen the trailer for Infinity Pool yet? If you're easily frightened, we recommend to watch it when it isn't dark out. In other words, the chilling sci-fi horror film, directed by Brandon Cronenberg and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mia Goth looks like a downright dark good time. If you're nightmare prone, this flick isn't for you!
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts On Watching Her Co-Stars Grow Up
A coming-of-age story that celebrates one of TV's favorite fictional theoretical physicists. That's the basis of "Young Sheldon," the hit spin-off of "The Big Bang Theory." The prequel series begins with a 9-year-old version of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) entering high school in East Texas. He aces his classes, corrects his teachers, and picks up his first comic book.
Freddy Krueger Actor Robert Englund Documentary to Get Theatrical Release via Cinedigm (EXCLUSIVE)
Don’t fall asleep! Horror enthusiasts won’t want to miss the premiere of “Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story,” an upcoming documentary chronicling the storied legacy of veteran horror film star Robert Englund, best known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the “Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise. Cinedigm acquired North American rights to the film and will give it an exclusive theatrical run before the documentary hits the Bloody Disgusting streamer Screambox in late spring, tied to Englund’s 75th birthday on June 6. The project was shot over two years by co-directors Christopher Griffiths and Gary Smart, who also...
What Is The Song At The End Of The Last Of Us Episode 3?
The third episode of HBO's "The Last of Us" marks the show's biggest departure from the source material yet. In the game, survivalist Bill (voiced by W. Earl Brown) is one of the more prominent supporting characters, but his relationship with dearly departed Frank has ended well before the player meets him, and it unfolds as a series of angry letters the player discovers before finally stumbling upon Frank's remains.
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2023
Love is in the air with the approach of Valentine’s Day. However, while expectations would be for Netflix to flood subscribers with romantic comedies, the new batch of original movies is surprisingly well-balanced. Yes, there’s something new coming to watch with your loved one under cozy blankets. Still, for February 2023, Netflix will deliver biopics, documentaries, thrillers, comedies, and touching dramas. There’s literally something for everybody, including some new international releases. Fortunately, there’s not too much coming to the streamer in the original movie front, so we can keep catching up on the best films of 2022 and watching all those Academy Award-nominated movies we missed last year. While we start to make our bets for 2023’s Oscar results, here are the best original movies coming to Netflix in February 2023.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Comparing Episode 3 To The Movie Up
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. At first glance, there's little in common between the fun, family-friendly Pixar film "Up" and the grim postapocalyptic series "The Last of Us." One features a giant flightless yet colorful bird named Kevin, while the other features a broken man who's willing to hurt others to protect his surrogate daughter — that is, until Episode 3.
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?
Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
