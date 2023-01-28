ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

katmai480
2d ago

Criminal evil people . It’s beyond my comprehension as to what kind of people would vote these people into office . They are obviously out of touch with reality.

Robert Fox
2d ago

The voting districts have been Gerrymandered by the Democrats in the State of California to the point where it is almost impossible to get a fair election in this state anymore!!!

Bugsie
2d ago

These are the people who are DEEPLY involved in the CORRUPTION in this state and this country. Schiff ….stay in your cesspool swamp in DC.

Bakersfield Channel

President Biden, Governor Newsom release statements on Tyre Nichols' death

CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Multiple high-ranking government officials made statements following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the severe beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis Police Department. The attack would lead to Nichols' death three days later. The Office of the Governor of California...
MEMPHIS, TN
Roxana Anton

The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday

The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mountain Democrat

California Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phony budget

If it’s January it must be budget time in California, or so it would seem. Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press briefing to unveil his proposed budget and it certainly looked official. Mainstream media have variously reported that the governor’s budget proposal is “austere,” “fiscally responsible” and even “conservative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Schiff says Feinstein told him to ‘go forward’ with Senate run

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told him to “go forward” with his campaign for her Senate seat in 2024, even though she has yet to announce whether she will seek reelection. “She’s told me — and we’ve spoken a couple of times, and I’ve stayed in close touch with her staff as well…
CALIFORNIA STATE
mynspr.org

California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm

End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly

A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia

Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

California Republicans speak up for school choice

As National School Choice Week comes to a close, the release of recent heartbreaking and unacceptable test scores in California has only reaffirmed Republicans’ commitment to parents and families on this crucial issue. Our students deserve better. The California Republican Party asked California Republican leaders around the state why...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

The 2024 California Senate race could be Democrats' next big civil war

California may be America's most populous and progressive state. Yet it hasn't enjoyed — or endured, depending on your appetite for political drama — a . With the news Thursday that Rep. Adam Schiff of Los Angeles — and that 89-year-old incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein isn't even planning to decide " — California appears to be barrelling toward a Senate contest that could easily become the craziest of the cycle: a civil war between some of America's top Democrats about what it means to be a progressive in the year 2024.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers

January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

