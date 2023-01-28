Read full article on original website
katmai480
2d ago
Criminal evil people . It’s beyond my comprehension as to what kind of people would vote these people into office . They are obviously out of touch with reality.
Reply(7)
125
Robert Fox
2d ago
The voting districts have been Gerrymandered by the Democrats in the State of California to the point where it is almost impossible to get a fair election in this state anymore!!!
Reply(3)
70
Bugsie
2d ago
These are the people who are DEEPLY involved in the CORRUPTION in this state and this country. Schiff ….stay in your cesspool swamp in DC.
Reply
62
Related
Bakersfield Channel
President Biden, Governor Newsom release statements on Tyre Nichols' death
CALIFORNIA (KERO) — Multiple high-ranking government officials made statements following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the severe beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of the Memphis Police Department. The attack would lead to Nichols' death three days later. The Office of the Governor of California...
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s phony budget
If it’s January it must be budget time in California, or so it would seem. Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press briefing to unveil his proposed budget and it certainly looked official. Mainstream media have variously reported that the governor’s budget proposal is “austere,” “fiscally responsible” and even “conservative”...
Rep. Adam Schiff discusses decision to run for Senate
(Inside California Politics) — Congressman Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his candidacy for U.S. Senate, and the conversation he had with Sen. Dianne Feinstein before announcing his run.
Schiff says Feinstein told him to ‘go forward’ with Senate run
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) told him to “go forward” with his campaign for her Senate seat in 2024, even though she has yet to announce whether she will seek reelection. “She’s told me — and we’ve spoken a couple of times, and I’ve stayed in close touch with her staff as well…
mynspr.org
California reparations task force aims at more than dollars, seeks policies to prevent harm
End legalized slavery in California. Adopt a Black studies school curriculum that shows racism’s devastating results. Stop devaluing Black businesses. These are some of the dozens of recommendations California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations put into its 485-page interim report. Members say these policy recommendations are not getting the attention that monetary discussions are, even though these policy ideas might have as big an impact.
californiaglobe.com
Bill To End California Mail-In Ballots Mandate Amended In Assembly
A bill t0 end the automatic mailing of ballots to all California voters, make Election Day a state holiday, and introduce other election measures, was positioned to be heard in several Assembly committees this week following new amendment changes made the previous week. Assembly Bill 13, authored by freshman Assemblyman...
KSBW.com
California lawmaker files 'DUPE Act' amid George Santos controversy
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As controversy continues to consume New York CongressmanGeorge Santos at the nation's capital, an effort is underway at the state capitol to try to deter any elected official in California from duping voters. Democratic State Sen. Josh Newman this week filed the DUPE Act, or the...
Opinion: California Businesses Turn to Ballot Measures to Repeal Controversial Laws
Last week, the secretary of state’s office announced that a referendum aimed at overturning California’s landmark law to regulate wages and working conditions for fast food restaurants had qualified for the November 2024 ballot. While it’s the first measure to qualify for an election more than 15 months...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Straight Outta Cottonwood: The Story of Northern California’s Outlaw MAGA Militia
Militias have become increasingly active in the last few years, including in Shasta County. Modern United States militias are categorized by the Southern Poverty Law Center under its hate-groups umbrella as extremist organizations that have evolved into a far-right paramilitary wing of the antigovernment movement. Militias’ beliefs are their foundational core.
oc-breeze.com
California Republicans speak up for school choice
As National School Choice Week comes to a close, the release of recent heartbreaking and unacceptable test scores in California has only reaffirmed Republicans’ commitment to parents and families on this crucial issue. Our students deserve better. The California Republican Party asked California Republican leaders around the state why...
The 2024 California Senate race could be Democrats' next big civil war
California may be America's most populous and progressive state. Yet it hasn't enjoyed — or endured, depending on your appetite for political drama — a . With the news Thursday that Rep. Adam Schiff of Los Angeles — and that 89-year-old incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein isn't even planning to decide " — California appears to be barrelling toward a Senate contest that could easily become the craziest of the cycle: a civil war between some of America's top Democrats about what it means to be a progressive in the year 2024.
davisvanguard.org
State Bar of California Charging Trump Supporter and Attorney John Eastman on Multiple Disciplinary Counts
SAN FRANCISCO, CA – John Charles Eastman, a California attorney, is facing 11 disciplinary charges from the CA State Bar relating to helping former President Donald Trump’s efforts to block President Biden’s presidential victory during the 2020 election, according to Chief Trial Counsel for the Bar, George Cardona.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
California’s Broken Promises: A History of Botched Projects and Mismanagement of Taxpayer Funds
The state of California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, often touts itself as a “nation state” and a model for the rest of the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is a prime example of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
foxla.com
International criminals targeting some of California's poorest families, stealing state benefits
LOS ANGELES - The LAPD and the state officials are issuing a warning to some of California's poorest families — international criminals could be targeting their government benefits. "We believe it's quite organized," said Capt. Alfonso Lopez, who oversees the LAPD's Commercial Crimes Division. He added that they are...
sjvsun.com
Activists sue to block Newsom’s homeless mental illness treatment program
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s court-led program to force mentally-ill homeless Californians off the streets and into treatment is coming under attack by a handful of activist groups. Thursday, a trio of groups filed a petition with the California Supreme Court to block implementation of Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment (CARE) Courts via the CARE Act, designed, championed, and signed by Newsom last year.
Comments / 75