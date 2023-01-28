ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag explains why Marcus Rashford was denied chance to break Man United record

Erik ten Hag said it was a pity he had to cost Marcus Rashford the chance to set a record by substituting the in-form forward in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Reading.No player has scored in 10 consecutive appearances for United at Old Trafford and Rashford, who was tied with the Busby Babe Dennis Viollet, had struck in each of his previous nine games. He then had a first-half goal disallowed against Paul Ince’s side, was taken off midway through the second half.But Ten Hag cited United’s packed calendar, with his side set to play nine more games by...
chatsports.com

Middlesbrough confirm £1.5m signing of Rotherham star Dan Barlaser ahead of Michael Carrick's push for Premier League promotion... as the midfielder pens a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Riverside

Daniel Barlaser, Middlesbrough FC, Michael Carrick, ROTHERHAM UNITED FOOTBALL CLUB (RUFC), Damar Hamlin, Premier League, Riverside Stadium, Reilly Smith, Rotherham, Watford FC. Middlesbrough have signed Dan Barlaser from Rotherham on a deal that could rise to £1.5million. The midfielder, who has played for both Turkey and England at youth...
chatsports.com

'Dr. Rashford has been taking surgery classes very seriously because the way he is cutting past defenders is insane': Manchester United fans are left amazed by Marcus Rashford's superb skill in FA Cup victory against Reading

Marcus Rashford has been in superb form recently, and the Manchester United star was full of confidence during his side's FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday. Rashford had a header ruled out by VAR, which prevented him from setting a club record of scoring in ten consecutive home games.
Yardbarker

Manchester United make big decision on future of defender

Manchester United have reportedly ruled out any exit for Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof this transfer window. The Red Devils are flying high at the moment, they sit third in the Premier League and have come on leaps and bounds from this time last year. A big reason for their good...
The Guardian

Classy Casemiro kickstarts Manchester United win over 10-man Reading

Last season Championship side Middlesbrough came to Old Trafford to eliminate a Premier League team short on confidence from the fourth round of the FA Cup – but things have changed in the past year, as Reading found out. The United players and supporters have confidence in what is happening on the pitch under Erik Ten Hag. There were no concerns when chances were wasted in the first half because everyone knew more would come.
Yardbarker

Man Utd captain Maguire: Rashford will be frustrated

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has suggested that striker Marcus Rashford would not have been too pleased at missing out on a club record. Rashford was taken off in the 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup on Saturday, having failed to score in the game. If Rashford had...
Yardbarker

The Independent

Manchester United’s Brazilian revolution is taking flight

Erik ten Hag thought of the Manchester weather and shrugged. “It’s no Copacabana, eh?” he said. Definitely not, but, instead of the Rio de Janeiro beach, there was a Brazilian party of sorts on the more sodden turf of Old Trafford. Antony got his first assist for Manchester United. Fred scored with a backheel flick; for half a second of his career, if no more, he looked the heir to Ronaldinho. Casemiro scored a double that, for those who remember previous flagship South American signings, brought him level with Radamel Falcao and Angel Di Maria on four United goals.Three...
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

Watch: Casemiro stuns Old Trafford with long-range effort to double Man United lead

Manchester United have one foot in the next round of the FA Cup after a quickfire double from Casemiro eased any fears that the Reds were in for a long evening. Marcus Rashford had a first-half goal disallowed by VAR but it didn’t take long after the interval for United to claim an advantage over Paul Ince’s side.

