Erik ten Hag said it was a pity he had to cost Marcus Rashford the chance to set a record by substituting the in-form forward in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Reading.No player has scored in 10 consecutive appearances for United at Old Trafford and Rashford, who was tied with the Busby Babe Dennis Viollet, had struck in each of his previous nine games. He then had a first-half goal disallowed against Paul Ince’s side, was taken off midway through the second half.But Ten Hag cited United’s packed calendar, with his side set to play nine more games by...

1 DAY AGO