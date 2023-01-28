Roman Reigns addresses The Rock/WWE WrestleMania rumors on 'Tonight Show'

Reigns appeared on Friday's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to hype Saturday's Royal Rumble event.

Roman Reigns addressed the rumors regarding a possible match with The Rock at this year's WrestleMania.

On Friday’s edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Reigns was on to promote Saturday’s Royal Rumble event. Fallon asked Reigns about the speculation.

“There’s been a huge buzz on that for a long time now,” Reigns said. “But it’s really picked up in the last couple of years. I believe he just came out with a statement saying he’s not going to be ready in time, which that’s the kind of face everyone’s making, like, hold on, this guy trains every single day. He’s huge!”

Reigns noted that there’s a difference, however, between physically looking in shape and conditioning your body to take bumps ahead of a high profile main event match.

“That’s number one, Dwayne,” Reigns teased. “When you’re going up against Roman Reigns, you better get ready to fall down.”

Dave Meltzer reported in last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Rock has indicated he would not be able to get his body ready in time for a match against Reigns at WrestleMania. Reigns will face Kevin Owens at Saturday's Royal Rumble match for the WWE Universal Championship.