A sixth Memphis officer has been fired as fresh information about Tyre Nichols' fatal police beating emerges.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
As parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union address, Tyre Nichols - live, Trump condemns a "terrible" death.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Ja Morant's friend escorted off court after verbal altercation with Indiana Pacers
Tempers flared between the Memphis Grizzlies' win over Indiana Pacers during the third quarter Sunday, and it resulted in a fan being escorted from courtside. During the third quarter at FedExForum, Ja Morant and Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard started talking trash to each other, and players from both teams got involved. At one point, Pacers forward James Johnson started yelling at Davonte Pack, Morant's friend who was sitting courtside. ...
Grizzlies players unavailable for postgame interviews after release of Tyre Nichols video
MINNEAPOLIS — Players for the Memphis Grizzlies were unavailable to speak to the media Friday night after their game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, following the release of video footage showing Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols. Grizzlies players usually speak after games, but the organization decided to close the locker room. NBA rules mandate that locker rooms open postgame after a 20-minute cooling-off period. ...
"I Beat The Case," Jaren Jackson Jr's Epic Reaction To Rumors That The Memphis Grizzlies Scorers Are Inflating His Stats
Jaren Jackson Jr. reacted in a brilliant way to the theory that the Memphis Grizzlies scorekeepers were inflating his stats.
Memphis basketball star Kendric Davis on Tyre Nichols: 'We wanted to give the city a win'
Kendric Davis led the Memphis basketball team to its fifth straight win Sunday at Tulsa. The senior guard scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half as the Tigers pulled away late to win 80-68. Davis, a Houston native who spent his past three seasons playing for SMU,...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota
Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the...
Thunder’s Next Slate of Games Present Chance to Go on Win Streak
Oklahoma City continues to hover around the .500 mark on the season. Their upcoming stretch gives them a chance to get hot and possibly raise their record above the .500 mark. The Thunder’s next four games include two games against both the Rockets and Warriors. The games will both be split between home and away.
Timberwolves top Memphis after moment of silence for Nichols
MINNEAPOLIS — Anthony Edwards scored 13 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Minnesota extended its lead, D'Angelo Russell added 19 points and the Timberwolves topped the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 111-100 on Friday night.The Grizzlies took the court minutes after video footage was released of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis police officers.There was a moment of silence prior to the game but no demonstration by the Grizzlies or Timberwolves. Both teams offered thoughts to Nichols' family and friends in messages tweeted before the video was released.Speaking pregame, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins wasn't sure if the team...
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Herrington: Was Sunday the Grizzlies' best ever ‘Ja & Jaren’ game?
The Daily Memphian’s Chris Herrington breaks down Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.’s on-court relationship during Sunday’s Grizzlies game, plus other notable moments that caught his attention.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.29 points per matchup. They will square off against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at FedExForum. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Memphis and are hoping to record their first win since April 11 of 2021.
Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68. 2,000 pts for KD's career!
Davis scores 26, Memphis downs Tulsa 80-68. 2,000 pts for KD's career!
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
NBA Power Rankings, Week 16: Sixers rise near top as Grizzlies, Pelicans slide
Week 15 of the 2022-2023 NBA season saw significant movement in the Power Rankings, with the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, and New Orleans Pelicans sliding down. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Washington Wizards climbed several spots up. This week was characterized by a lot of movement among teams, indicating that the competition is heating up as the season progresses. Let’s find out as we rank all 30 NBA clubs heading into Week 16 of the 2022-23 season!
All Lakers Expert Predictions Ahead Of Monday’s Nets Matchup
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing at least their best two players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis (and possibly another nominal starter in Lonnie Walker IV, though he is probable to play) against the Brooklyn Nets, who will conversely be without their best player, Kevin Durant, plus one of his best backups in T.J. Warren.
76ers vs. Magic: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor, gearing up for the first of two-straight matchups against the Orlando Magic at home on Monday night. Coming off of a successful two-game slate last week, the Sixers will look to keep the ball rolling. Last Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season. Going into the game, the Sixers were on a five-game win streak, which they formed on the road out West.
Daniel Gafford Takes Charge Against The Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for the third game of their five-game road trip. This game was the second and final game of the season series between New Orleans and Washington. New Orleans took game one in Washington 132-112. In the...
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Lakers Injury Report: Celtics Will Miss Defensive Centerpiece Against LA Tonight
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers have caught something of a lucky break, as the team will be facing off against a Boston Celtics club at TD Garden that will be without its starting point guard, who just happens to be one of Boston's best defensive players. Per a recent league...
