"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
Tri-City Herald
Orlando Magic Stun Sixers in South Philly With Comeback Win
Coming off of a comeback victory against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers returned to the court on Monday night to host the Orlando Magic for the first time this year. Earlier in the season, the Sixers paid a visit to Orlando to face the Magic in back-to-back...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: How To Bet On The Lake Show Despite Oddsmakers’ Confidence In The Nets
What do we bet on in a game the Lake Show is expected to lose?. Los Angeles is currently a nine-point underdog to win this evening. The team will be without at least its top two scorers this season, with its fourth-highest scorer, Lonnie Walker IV, also not a sure thing due to his left knee tendinitis. Look for the Nets to cover.
Tri-City Herald
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN’s latest projections
The 2022-23 college basketball season is creeping towards tournament time. Teams across the country are in the heart of their conference schedule, looking to catch fire at the right time. Right in the middle of things is Michigan State, which is currently sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. Most...
Tri-City Herald
Warriors vs. Thunder Full Injury Report Revealed
In what is their cleanest injury report of the year, the Golden State Warriors will be almost entirely healthy against the OKC Thunder on Monday night. With Andre Iguodala as the only listed absence for the Warriors, they will have their entire rotation healthy and available for this matchup with OKC.
WCNC
Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
Tri-City Herald
All Lakers Expert Predictions Ahead Of Monday’s Nets Matchup
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing at least their best two players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis (and possibly another nominal starter in Lonnie Walker IV, though he is probable to play) against the Brooklyn Nets, who will conversely be without their best player, Kevin Durant, plus one of his best backups in T.J. Warren.
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Pistons-Mavs Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Monday's game.
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Tri-City Herald
Five Senior Bowl Prospects to Watch for Giants
Last week, we looked at which NFL Draft prospects the New York Giants could be interested in at the East-West Shrine Bowl. Today, we look at which prospects are participating in the Senior Bowl this week in which the Giants could be interested. Alabama LB Henry To'oTo'o. The SEC has...
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
NBA
Joel Embiid Drops 47 in Showdown with Jokic, Nuggets; Sixers Win Seventh Straight
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Denver Nuggets, 126-119, en route to their seventh consecutive win. Philadelphia scored 126 points on .517 shooting (18-35 3FG), marking the first time this season the team has scored 125-plus points while shooting at least 50-percent from both the field and beyond the arc (Stathead).
Hornets’ Gordon Hayward teases big things coming after perfect game vs. Heat
The Charlotte Hornets handled their business on a Sunday afternoon against the Miami Heat by coming away with a 122-117 win. That is their fourth win in their last six competitions. A big reason these wins have been stacking up is that Charlotte is actually healthy for the most part....
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Pistons And Mavs Injury Reports
The Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
Tri-City Herald
Should Falcons Sign Commanders DT Daron Payne in Free Agency?
The Atlanta Falcons are projected to be one of the biggest spenders in free agency this spring. Holding the league's second-most cap space behind the Chicago Bears, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot should have the green light to sign big free agents in hopes to push Atlanta back to the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.
