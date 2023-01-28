Read full article on original website
foxbangor.com
Memphis Fire Department fires three following Tyre Nichols death
Three members of the Memphis, Tennessee fire department were fired on Monday after an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols revealed they "failed to conduct an adequate patient assessment on the victim," according to the fire chief. The announcement comes just days after five former Memphis Police Department officers...
foxbangor.com
Memphis NAACP Prez Says Charges in Tyre Nichols Case Could Be Adjusted
The charges 5 ex-Memphis PD officers are facing in the Tyre Nichols murder case can, and should, be tweaked based on evidence and what's most likely to secure convictions ... according to an NAACP chief. We spoke to Van Turner Jr. -- the President of Memphis' NAACP branch -- Monday...
foxbangor.com
Tyre Nichols Death, Two EMTs And Fire Lieutenant Who Came To Scene Fired
More first responders have now been fired in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death ... and this time it's a fire lieutenant and two EMTs who responded to the scene. The Memphis Fire Department announced Monday it fired three members of Engine 55 ... Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker and EMTs Robert Long and JaMicheal Sandridge for violating numerous policies and protocols during Tyre's arrest.
