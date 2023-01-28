Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Ben Simmons And Seth Curry To The Los Angeles Lakers
This trade moves Ben Simmons and Seth Curry to the Lakers in a deal featuring Russell Westbrook.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant gets brutally honest on heated confrontation with Andrew Nembhard
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant opened up about his heated confrontation with Indiana Pacers rookie Andrew Nembhard on Sunday and shared what led to the shocking exchange. Morant and Nembhard were caught on video jawing each other in the third quarter of the contest. As reported earlier, Morant’s dad Tee Morant and friend Davonte Pack seemed to have a role in the altercation, with Pack actually escorted off the arena. Apparently, Pacers coaches complained about Tee and Davonte since they kept talking to the players.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
76ers’ James Harden runs onto court from bench mid-game vs. Nuggets
Philadelphia 76ers star guard James Harden didn’t get the memo in time. During the third quarter of Philadelphia’s 126-119 win over the Denver Nuggets, Harden forgot to check in after a timeout, leaving the 76ers with four men on the floor. So, after realizing his mistake, Harden tried to sneak onto the court – and got hit with both the ball and a technical foul. The mistake aside, the 33-year-old guard put up 17 points and dished out 12 assists during the 76ers’ victory. Joel Embiid, who was snubbed from an NBA All-Star starter spot, carried his team with a monster game that consisted of putting up 47 points and grabbing 18 rebounds. With the help of its two stars, Philadelphia is placed second in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.
Stephen Silas hands over coaching duties versus Pistons to attend late father’s memorial
One month ago, Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas received news that no child ever wants to hear. His father and best friend, NBA player and coach Paul Silas, 79, had passed away from cardiac arrest at his home in North Carolina. Coach Silas stepped away briefly to help his...
New Orleans Pelicans Make Roster Move On Monday
On Monday afternoon, the New Orleans Pelicans decided to assign two-way guard Dereon Seabron to the Birmingham Squadron in the NBA G League.
2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded
According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.
Commanders TE Review: Logan Thomas Struggles; Sign Cowboys' Dalton Schultz?
The Washington Commanders offense showed at times its scoring ability, but more is needed from its tight end unit.
Injury Report: LeBron James and Anthony Davis Ruled OUT vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Los Angeles Lakers will not have their two stars vs. the Nets
4x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent
Kemba Walker is in attendance at Sunday's game between the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets (earlier this season, he played for the Dallas Mavericks).
numberfire.com
Daniel Gafford (illness) now questionable Monday for Wizards
Washington Wizards power forward Daniel Gafford (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Monday versus the San Antonio Spurs. Gafford could be held out Monday due to a non-COVID illness. Kristaps Porzingis (back) has been cleared to return, so he would likely replace Gafford in the Wizards' lineup and Corey Kispert would be able to draw another start. Taj Gibson is another potential beneficiary if Gafford is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Jose Alvarado starting for Pelicans Sunday in place of injured CJ McCollum
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pelicans are going to be very shorthanded on Sunday, as two starters - CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram - will both be sidelined versus Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. As a result, Alvarado will draw the start.
Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Wizards-Spurs Game
Kristaps Porzingis is on the injury report for Monday's game.
Giannis Antetokounmpo drops 50 as the Milwaukee Bucks rout the New Orleans Pelicans
Giannis Antetokounmpo was unstoppable in the Miwaukee Bucks’ lopsided win over the New Pelicans.
St. Georges retires Hyland's No. 5 during Denver Nuggets guard's homecoming
Nah’Shon “Bizzy Bones” Hyland stood at a podium erected on the gym floor where he first became familiar to Delaware high school sports followers Friday night. Unlike previous ventures on the St. Georges basketball court, Hyland was unsure which direction to go. He made the rare confession of being at a loss for words. ...
