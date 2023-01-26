In my family, names get passed down. It’s a sign of tradition and tethers us to previous generations. I was named after my father, Gabriel, who was named after his grandfather. My brother, Manuel, was named after our grandfather, who was named after his grandfather. In my household, it is very important to keep those who were no longer with us alive through stories and pictures. Knowing the names, stories, and struggles of those who came before me gives me a strong sense of self.

