ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

DC's Owen to continue volleyball at University of Evansville

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awIo6_0kUHPt8C00
Daviess County’s Lexi Owen during action against Owensboro Catholic on Oct. 19 during the 9th District Volleyball Tournament championship game at Daviess County High School. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Lexi Owen is going to University of Evansville to play volleyball for the NCAA Division 1 program. Owen was one of a core group of seniors that helped Daviess County win two 3rd Region volleyball championships in the last three years.

Owen made a strong connection with UE coach Fernando Morales during her club seasons with Evansville United, where she is in the 18s program. Owen told him she was interested in playing college volleyball, and Morales told her UE would be interested in her.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Tigers Fall to Red Devils in Final Seconds

It was another tough loss Saturday for Hopkinsville as Owensboro rolled into town and found a three to secure a one point lead, 67-66, with under five seconds to go. Head Coach Anthony Babb said in postgame they discussed no threes and no and-1 chances coming out of the timeout after Bubba Leavell hit two free throws to give the Tigers a two point lead.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Madisonville, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Caldwell County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkins County Central High School on January 30, 2023, 11:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Group of Tri-State women run 50 marathons in 50 states

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Running is an exercise, that anyone can do. It’s a great workout, and there’s no limit on how far you can go. “I’ve always been interested in running, I played soccer when I was a kid,” said Ellen Van Royen. “I ran with my dad when I was in first, second grade.”
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Luke Bryan Bringing His 2023 Concert Tour to Evansville, IN

It's time to get your country on! There's big concert news to share today! Luke Bryan is bringing his 2023 tour to the Ford Center in Evansville!. Luke will be rolling into town on Friday, August 25th. And he's bringing some special friends with him!. TYLER BRADEN. JOHN LANGSTON. Also...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Dr. Karl Sash of Ascension St. Vincent is this week's Hometown Hero

He's a healthcare hero day in and day out, but he's also inspiring other to take a chance. Dr. Karl Sash is a familiar face at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville. When he's not at the office, he works at five different nursing homes seeing patients and involved with Heart-to Heart Hospice.
EVANSVILLE, IN
beckersasc.com

Center for Pain Management acquires Indiana Spine & Pain Institute

The Center for Pain Management has acquired Indiana Spine & Pain Institute. Indiana Spine & Pain Institute has three locations in Evansville, Jasper and Rockport, according to a Jan. 30 news release from the Center for Pain Management. The interventional pain practices specialize in treating acute and chronic pain. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana

Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

103-year-old WWII veteran laid to rest in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Tri-State community paid their respects to a WWII hero Saturday morning. Noble Midkiff passed away at his Whitesville home on January 20, 2023, his obituary states. The home sat upon the same ranch where he born 103 years ago. “He married his sweetheart, Ada Tinius Midkiff, of Whitesville, Dec. 6, […]
OWENSBORO, KY
103GBF

Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson

A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Gang with badges’: Sheriff Robinson reacts to Tyre Nichols video

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Five former Tennessee police officers were charged Thursday in the beating death of Tyre Nichols, according to online records. A day later, the City of Memphis released graphic video of the police stop that led to Nichols’ death. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson says he’s watched the video, and believes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
207
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy