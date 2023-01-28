DC's Owen to continue volleyball at University of Evansville

Daviess County’s Lexi Owen during action against Owensboro Catholic on Oct. 19 during the 9th District Volleyball Tournament championship game at Daviess County High School. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Lexi Owen is going to University of Evansville to play volleyball for the NCAA Division 1 program. Owen was one of a core group of seniors that helped Daviess County win two 3rd Region volleyball championships in the last three years.

Owen made a strong connection with UE coach Fernando Morales during her club seasons with Evansville United, where she is in the 18s program. Owen told him she was interested in playing college volleyball, and Morales told her UE would be interested in her.