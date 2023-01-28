Read full article on original website
Carbon wrestling closes out the regular season on road at Canyon View
The regular season came to a close for the Carbon Dino wrestling team on the road in Cedar City at Canyon View High School. The Dinos couldn’t keep pace with the Falcons falling 60-15. Carbon has made its way through the regular season of highs and lows and will...
Carbon falls to No. 1 Manti on the court at home
Friday night at Carbon High School, the No.1 team in 3A, the Manti Templars in a non-region tilt. The Templars doubled up the Dinos in the first quarter and continued to build their lead taking the 64-53 win. Carbon sits at 8-9, including a 2-3 record. They sit at No.12...
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
Elva Leora Davis Hansen – January 28 2023
Elva Leora Davis Hansen,92, died January 28, 2023 at her home. She was born December 12, 1930 in Cleveland Utah to Thomas Lamar Davis and Nettie Jane Oveson Davis. Grandma was the last of three girls to be born. When she wasn’t tending to the farm or riding her horse Sweetheart in Bull Holler, you could find her playing softball or with a book in her hand.
Salt Lake man dead after accidental drowning in Millard County, police say
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Authorities say a Salt Lake man has died after an accidental drowning incident late Saturday evening. According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a man who was unresponsive at the Meadow Hot Pots near Fillmore, Utah. “It was reported...
1 killed in chain-reaction crash in Sanpete County
EPHRAIM — A fatal crash occurred Friday evening when a passenger who had gotten out of a pickup truck was hit in a chain reaction by a trailer blocking the road. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was pulling a trailer with a boat southbound on U.S. 89 near the Manti-Ephraim airport at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The driver, almost missing a turn, attempted to exit onto a side road; instead, the truck slid into a gate and got stuck, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
