EPHRAIM — A fatal crash occurred Friday evening when a passenger who had gotten out of a pickup truck was hit in a chain reaction by a trailer blocking the road. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was pulling a trailer with a boat southbound on U.S. 89 near the Manti-Ephraim airport at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The driver, almost missing a turn, attempted to exit onto a side road; instead, the truck slid into a gate and got stuck, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

SANPETE COUNTY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO