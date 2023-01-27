ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
JACKSON, TN
WSMV

Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed

The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids.  White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
whopam.com

I 24 WB blocked by semi accident

A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous

Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
PARIS, TN
WKRN

Power outages in Henry County

Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville

Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023

Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
MURRAY, KY
radio7media.com

Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School

This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
DRESDEN, TN
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?

Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash

A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WKRN

Man shot in the face in Putnam County

Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy