In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBBJ
School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31
The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
WSMV
Schools closed Wednesday due to icy weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With icy weather expected across Middle Tennessee early Wednesday morning, schools and school districts across the state are deciding to make the move to close their doors. Metro Nashville Public Schools, Wilson County Schools, Williamson County Schools, Rutherford County Schools, Putnam County Schools, Maury County Schools,...
‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed
The first sign of something awry was the road closure on the two-lane country road that goes right past Will Burton’s Weakley County farm, his fields, barns and the one-story house he shares with his fiancee and three kids. White trucks — emblazoned with the seal of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and “fire and […] The post ‘Composting’ birds: Avian flu hits West Tennessee farm and 267,000 birds are destroyed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
whopam.com
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
radionwtn.com
Paris & Henry County Government Shut Down; Roads Treacherous
Paris, Tenn.–All roads in Henry County remain extremely slick this morning and Sheriff Josh Frey said, “Looking at today’s forecast it doesn’t look like the roads will improve much today. We’re forecasted to get more ice after midnight into the early morning hours of Thursday. Please continue to use caution if you must get out.”
WKRN
Power outages in Henry County
Mt. Juliet man admits to threatening to kill kids’ …. More than two years after his arrest, a Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos. 1 dead, 1 injured in Macon County head-on crash. One person is...
Fire Severely Injures man in Shelbyville
Charles “Buddy” Chapman, 82, was severely injured in a house fire on Sunday night in Shelbyville. Neighbors said they heard explosions and called authorities. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Chapman was first taken to Vanderbilt Bedford and then to Nashville, where he is being treated for his injuries.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 30, 2023
Dr. Charles Eugene “Gene” Cook of Murray, Kentucky, 76, died unexpectedly at his home Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. He was born May 6, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky to Willard Eugene Cook and Rosetta Feichter Cook. Dr. Cook is perhaps best known for his service to the women of...
tennesseelookout.com
Hearing set on suit brought by former vaccine chief against Tennessee Department of Health
A federal judge in Nashville has set a hearing for March 10 to consider competing claims in a lawsuit brought by former Tennessee vaccine chief Michelle Fiscus, whose highly publicized ouster from state government during the pandemic came amidst political pushback on vaccinating teens. Fiscus is seeking a so-called “name...
radio7media.com
Mid-state checkpoints to be held in February
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL IS MAKING PLANS FOR ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS DURING THE MONTH OF FEBRUARY. CHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR FEBRUARY 10 IN WAYNE COUNTY; FEBRUARY 12 IN LAWRENCE AND WAYNE COUNTIES; FEBRUARY 17 IN LAWRENCE, LEWIS AND LINCOLN COUNTIES; AND FEBRUARY 24 IN MARSHALL AND MAURY COUNTIES. THE THP HOLDS CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE TO ENFORCE THE STATE’S DRIVING LAWS AND PROTECT TRAVELERS.
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
thunderboltradio.com
Officers respond quickly to incident at Dresden Middle School
This morning, an isolated discipline incident occurred involving a student at Dresden Middle School. Weakley County Schools Communications Director Erica Moore says school officials, the School Resource Officer, and a D.A.R.E. Officer onsite teaching a class all responded immediately. In an effort to de-escalate the situation quickly, officers on the...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to WTVF-TV Meteorologist Henry Rothenberg?
Henry Rothenberg is Nashville residents’ favorite meteorologist, and their trust in his weather forecasts is implicit. But in recent broadcasts, he has been spotted using a cane and knee brace to get around. NewsChannel 5 viewers got worried and started wondering why he was using a cane and what had happened to Henry Rothenberg. The WTVF-TV meteorologist has shared an update regarding this matter, so read on to find out more.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
wpsdlocal6.com
Residents want answers after avian flu detected in Weakley County, Tennessee
GREENFIELD, TN — The avian flu has arrived in five counties in West Tennessee, and people in Greenfield want answers. A control zone has been established in Weakley County after highly pathogenic avian influenza was detected in a commercial chicken flock, the state's department of agriculture announced last week.
wcyb.com
Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passes away
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Belfast Elementary School Principal Christy Bowman passed away Monday, according to school officials. Superintendent Dr. Kim Hooker told News 5 that Bowman had been with Russell County Public Schools for 17 years and Bowman started her career with the system as a teacher at Belfast.
WKRN
Man shot in the face in Putnam County
Investigation underway after woman shot in Green …. Metro police are investigating after a woman was found shot late Monday night in the Green Hills area. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating …. Jury in Nashville nurse murder trial done deliberating for the day. Bill to open abortion...
2 arrested for street racing in Nashville
A man from Lebanon and another man from Murfreesboro were arrested for street racing Saturday night in Nashville.
