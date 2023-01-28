Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon falls to No. 1 Manti on the court at home
Friday night at Carbon High School, the No.1 team in 3A, the Manti Templars in a non-region tilt. The Templars doubled up the Dinos in the first quarter and continued to build their lead taking the 64-53 win. Carbon sits at 8-9, including a 2-3 record. They sit at No.12...
castlecountryradio.com
Emery boys and girls swimming earns third place at Region 12 championships
The Spartan swim team along with the rest of Region 12 were in Richfield on Thursday to compete in the Region Championships. Both teams for the Spartans the boys and girls finished in third place. Canyon View was the big winner on the boy’s side of the pool compiling 513...
sunnewsdaily.com
Dixie’s Got Talent 2023: And the winner is…
Dixie’s Got Talent announces its winners and runners-up for the 13th consecutive year. The adult winner is Kivrin Glassco, a freshman general studies major from Woods Cross. The adult runner-up is Locklin Hammett, a sophomore communication studies major from St. George. The youth winner is Bryce Christiansen from St....
890kdxu.com
Gallery: St George, Utah Is Showing Off After Record Rain And Snowfall
With record rain and snowfall this January, the southern Utah landscapes are all clean and ready to be explored and photographed. Southern Utah does its fair share of showing off in the summer with all of the outdoor activities it has to offer. Plenty of bike paths, hiking trails, reservoirs and mountains to climb or rappel. But there is something else southern Utah has to offer. Mild temps and gorgeous views in the winter. It's something the snowbirds have know for years.
upr.org
Utah's alfalfa debate on Monday's Access Utah
Today we’ll examine alfalfa. The Salt Lake Tribune editorial board says that alfalfa farming represents 0.2% of the Utah economy but uses 68% of available water and that the crop is an obvious target for water reductions and that Utah should buy out alfalfa farmers. The Utah Farm Bureau Federation says that Utah farmers have learned to be much more efficient with water and that we tend to forget everything that goes into producing food. Salt Lake Tribune reporter Brian Maffly and Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson join us today.
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah’s Favorite Italian Food
The start of February brings with it thoughts of Valentine's Day and warmer weather on the way, something else it also brings with it is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day on the 7and National Pizza Day on 9th. If you didn’t already know, I love Italian food and Italy is also my favorite country I’ve visited so far. With this in mind, I went to our B921 listeners, took a super official office poll, and asked what your favorite Italian restaurants are.
castlecountryradio.com
Elva Leora Davis Hansen – January 28 2023
Elva Leora Davis Hansen,92, died January 28, 2023 at her home. She was born December 12, 1930 in Cleveland Utah to Thomas Lamar Davis and Nettie Jane Oveson Davis. Grandma was the last of three girls to be born. When she wasn’t tending to the farm or riding her horse Sweetheart in Bull Holler, you could find her playing softball or with a book in her hand.
890kdxu.com
SHOCKING: Southern Utah’s FIRST EVER “Gentleman’s Club!”
St. George has been a city for 161 years now, and NEVER BEFORE has there ever been a "Gentleman's Club" or "Strip Club." UNTIL NOW!. Multi-Millionaire, Jerry Atrick, of Palm Springs, California is bringing a unique nightlife experience to St. George: a 55+up Gentleman's Club/Strip Club: Droopyz. Now, the club...
KSLTV
Nevada attempted murder suspect arrested in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — An attempted murder suspect from Nevada is in police custody after being found at a Utah gas station Monday. Washington County Sheriff Sgt. Lucas Alfred told KSL that Jami Farmer was wanted out of Lincoln County, Nevada, for attempted murder as of Thursday. Alfred said...
ksl.com
Police shooting near Cedar City leaves woman injured
CEDAR CITY — A woman was shot and injured by police Sunday night near Cedar City. The incident occurred near the area of 4680 North and 4500 West, northwest of Cedar City, when Iron County sheriff's deputies and Enoch police officers responded to a report of a "suspicious person in possession of a firearm," according to a statement from the Iron, Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force.
2 in critical condition following Utah County crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.
890kdxu.com
It’s time: Sam’s Club In St. George Just Makes Sense
Years ago (late 1990s) I owned a vending machine business. We sold the snacks that kept travelers, shift workers and high school students happy and moving. And about once a month we would make the trip to Las Vegas to get the supplies needed to run our business. At Sam's Club and Costco in Vegas, we'd stock up on Snicker's bars, Grandma's Cookies and Diet Coke (among other things).
890kdxu.com
NEW FREEWAY EXIT IN SOUTHERN UTAH!
IT'S COMING! It's been years in the works, but it's finally about to begin construction on the New I-15 "Exit 11" on Main Street in Washington. When announced, the public in Washington was LESS THAN THRILLED about the new Exit 11 headed their way. I can understand why, too. It's VERY CLOSE to homes. It's almost SMACK-DAB right in the middle of a neighborhood.
ksl.com
2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says
SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
Stolen piglets and rural mental health: Here’s what the Utah House passed Friday
House lawmakers capped off the second week of the ongoing legislative session by approving funding for mental health crisis receiving centers in rural Utah, and amending court defenses after animal activists were found not guilty after taking sick piglets from a Beaver County farm.
kslnewsradio.com
Officer-involved shooting in Iron County
IRON COUNTY, Utah– An officer-involved shooting Sunday night sent the suspect to the hospital via Life Flight. According to a press release from the Iron/Beaver/Garfield Critical Incident Task Force, at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Jan. 29, the Iron County Sheriff’s Deputies and Enoch City Police Officers. responded to...
Man arrested after SWAT stand off in Heber City
A 46 year-old man was booked into the Wasatch County Jail after a domestic violence call escalated to a SWAT standoff early Sunday morning.
kjzz.com
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
ksl.com
Slain Enoch girl texted friend that dad was acting strange and she was worried
ENOCH, Iron County — Enoch police are searching the cellphones and electronic devices of an Enoch family murdered in their home by their father for potentially chilling text messages. Neighbors told officers that one of Michael Haight's daughters sent a text message to a friend the night before she...
Comments / 0