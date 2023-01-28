Read full article on original website
Related
castlecountryradio.com
Carbon falls to No. 1 Manti on the court at home
Friday night at Carbon High School, the No.1 team in 3A, the Manti Templars in a non-region tilt. The Templars doubled up the Dinos in the first quarter and continued to build their lead taking the 64-53 win. Carbon sits at 8-9, including a 2-3 record. They sit at No.12...
castlecountryradio.com
Emery boys and girls swimming earns third place at Region 12 championships
The Spartan swim team along with the rest of Region 12 were in Richfield on Thursday to compete in the Region Championships. Both teams for the Spartans the boys and girls finished in third place. Canyon View was the big winner on the boy’s side of the pool compiling 513...
castlecountryradio.com
Elva Leora Davis Hansen – January 28 2023
Elva Leora Davis Hansen,92, died January 28, 2023 at her home. She was born December 12, 1930 in Cleveland Utah to Thomas Lamar Davis and Nettie Jane Oveson Davis. Grandma was the last of three girls to be born. When she wasn’t tending to the farm or riding her horse Sweetheart in Bull Holler, you could find her playing softball or with a book in her hand.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
2 in critical condition following Utah County crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries following a car crash in Utah County on Monday, Jan. 30.
ABC 4
One is dead from a bizarre crash in Sanpete County
One person is dead after a crash on the SR-89 in Sanpete County involving three vehicles and a boat. One is dead from a bizarre crash in Sanpete County. One person is dead after a crash on the SR-89 in Sanpete County involving three vehicles and a boat. Fifth California...
KSLTV
Salt Lake man dead after accidental drowning in Millard County, police say
MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — Authorities say a Salt Lake man has died after an accidental drowning incident late Saturday evening. According to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a man who was unresponsive at the Meadow Hot Pots near Fillmore, Utah. “It was reported...
ksl.com
2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says
SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
ksl.com
1 killed in chain-reaction crash in Sanpete County
EPHRAIM — A fatal crash occurred Friday evening when a passenger who had gotten out of a pickup truck was hit in a chain reaction by a trailer blocking the road. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was pulling a trailer with a boat southbound on U.S. 89 near the Manti-Ephraim airport at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The driver, almost missing a turn, attempted to exit onto a side road; instead, the truck slid into a gate and got stuck, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
Man arrested after SWAT stand off in Heber City
A 46 year-old man was booked into the Wasatch County Jail after a domestic violence call escalated to a SWAT standoff early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0