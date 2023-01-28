ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, UT

castlecountryradio.com

Carbon falls to No. 1 Manti on the court at home

Friday night at Carbon High School, the No.1 team in 3A, the Manti Templars in a non-region tilt. The Templars doubled up the Dinos in the first quarter and continued to build their lead taking the 64-53 win. Carbon sits at 8-9, including a 2-3 record. They sit at No.12...
MANTI, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Elva Leora Davis Hansen – January 28 2023

Elva Leora Davis Hansen,92, died January 28, 2023 at her home. She was born December 12, 1930 in Cleveland Utah to Thomas Lamar Davis and Nettie Jane Oveson Davis. Grandma was the last of three girls to be born. When she wasn’t tending to the farm or riding her horse Sweetheart in Bull Holler, you could find her playing softball or with a book in her hand.
CLEVELAND, UT
ABC 4

One is dead from a bizarre crash in Sanpete County

One person is dead after a crash on the SR-89 in Sanpete County involving three vehicles and a boat. One is dead from a bizarre crash in Sanpete County. One person is dead after a crash on the SR-89 in Sanpete County involving three vehicles and a boat. Fifth California...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

2 weapons displayed, shots fired in road rage incident, UHP says

SPANISH FORK — A road rage incident in Spanish Fork Canyon early Monday led to multiple shots being fired, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. About 12:40 a.m., troopers responded to a report of reckless driving on U.S. 6 near the mouth of the canyon involving a sedan and a semitruck.
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

1 killed in chain-reaction crash in Sanpete County

EPHRAIM — A fatal crash occurred Friday evening when a passenger who had gotten out of a pickup truck was hit in a chain reaction by a trailer blocking the road. A Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was pulling a trailer with a boat southbound on U.S. 89 near the Manti-Ephraim airport at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The driver, almost missing a turn, attempted to exit onto a side road; instead, the truck slid into a gate and got stuck, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT

