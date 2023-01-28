Read full article on original website
Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the Golden Jet, dies at age 84
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks announced Monday.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
NHL
My All-Time 26 Best Forwards | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler counts down his all-time Devils forwards list. No question; this is my toughest challenge since I began tackling the Devils 40th anniversary topics. Calling this "My 26 All-Time Best Forwards" severely tests The Maven's measuring meter. My ratings take into consideration scoring prowess, I.Q. (as in Intensity Quotient), and the ability to play the 200-foot game. Clutch-ability and grit are key elements as well as leadership. But, uppermost -- at all times -- I'm dealing with both the quality and quantity of each candidate's output. Without further ado, let's drop the puck and chase the action. Here goes from 26 to 1; with a short bonus at the end.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Blues
WINNIPEG - One day separates the Winnipeg Jets - who have played the most games in the National Hockey League since December 2 - from an 11-day break. But that's not where their focus is. It can't be. "We've got to take care of business here," said Jets head coach...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Murray out until after All-Star break for Maple Leafs
Wilson sidelined next two games for Capitals; Nyquist out indefinitely for Blue Jackets. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Matt Murray is out until after the All-Star break for the Maple Leafs with an ankle injury. The goalie has not played since...
NHL
Bruins Assign Koppanen and McLaughlin to Providence
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 30, that the team has assigned forwards Joona Koppanen and Marc McLaughlin to Providence. Koppanen has played in five NHL games for the Bruins this season, recording his first NHL point on January 22 against the San Jose Sharks. The Tampere, Finland native was selected by the Bruins in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues continued their recent struggles on Saturday, falling 4-2 to the Colorado Avalanche in their second of a three-game road trip before the All-Star break. Down 3-0 halfway through the game, the Blues stayed resilient and took control in the third period - though came up just short of a full comeback.
NHL
LA Kings @ Tampa Bay Lightning: How to Watch
The Kings go for the Florida sweep on back-to-back nights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning:. Where: Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay, FL) Lightning: 31 - 15 - 1 (63 pts) Kings: 28 - 17 - 6 (62 pts) Kings Notes:. Quinton Byfield...
NHL
Beniers Out for All-Star Game
Injury that kept Kraken rookie sensation Matty Beniers out of lineup last two games prevents him from participating in NHL All-Star weekend. The Kraken center turned in a memorable first half of his official rookie season. So good it earned the 20-year-old a spot in the NHL All-Star festivities this coming weekend in south Florida.
NHL
Francouz and Meyers Host TeamFit Event at Sagebrush Elementary
Pavel Francouz, Ben Meyers and Avs strength and conditioning coach Casey Bond hosted a TeamFit event at Sagebrush Elementary. Building the knowledge and foundation of an active lifestyle for kids can be difficult, and the Colorado Avalanche are doing their part in helping local community students learn how. Last Friday...
NHL
Nylander, Maple Leafs brace for big test against NHL-leading Bruins
But in the midst of his success, the forward has not been oblivious to the season his close friend David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins is putting together. The forward is second in the NHL in goals with 38 and fourth in points with 71 entering Monday. "He's been on...
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
NHL
CBJ recall D Marcus Bjork from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Marcus Bjork from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate and assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to Cleveland, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bjork, 25, has collected three goals and eight assists for 11 points with 24 penalty...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: Raty, Bolduc and Holmstrom loaned to Bridgeport
Islanders return three players to Bridgeport ahead of the NHL All Star break. The New York Islanders announced that Aatu Raty, Samuel Bolduc and Simon Holmstrom have been loaned to the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday morning. Bolduc played in four games for the Islanders, making his NHL debut on Jan....
NHL
Penguins Re-Assign Gruden, Tokarski to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-assigned forward Jonathan Gruden and goaltender Dustin Tokarski to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Tokarski, 33, has appeared in two games with Pittsburgh earlier this year, going 1-1-0 with a 2.67 goals-against average and...
NHL
CH Weekly: January 30 to February 5
MONTREAL -- The Habs play just once this week before breaking until Feb. 11, but there's still plenty of Canadiens content coming up. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team this week. BRING ON THE SENS. Tuesday's home game against the Senators is Montreal's last...
