FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
coastmonthly.com
'It's in my DNA'
For many locals, Mardi Gras is a time of revelry, enjoyment and excess. But for islander Laura Pennino, it’s also about remembering her roots and family. Pennino, who was born in New Orleans and lived there for much of her life, in November 2020 moved to Galveston, where she now lives in a historic house built in 1903.
Saluting the Salute
Duchesses and debutantes. Glittering gowns. Colorful tuxedos. Grammy Award-winning entertainers. And a waiting list that’s the envy of gala organizers across Texas. Such are the trademarks of the San Luis Salute, a Mardi Gras bash thrown by island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta and family that each year counts dignitaries, luminaries and politicians among attendees.
King of pops
King Cake rules Mardi Gras, but islander Meghan Billiot has a sweet confection that’s a strong contender for the crown. Billiot makes intricately decorated cake pops that have won a loyal fan base from regulars at Seawall Coffee Company, a Galveston coffee shop and cafe she owns with her sister, Paula. Over the holiday season, Billiot made intricately decorated cake pops to resemble slices of pumpkin pie, Christmas trees and mugs of hot cocoa. Each one was different and delicious. For Mardi Gras, she’s planning beautifully decorated masks and jester hats.
'She belongs to the peninsula'
The 150-year-old Bolivar Point Lighthouse, a rusting landmark that once guided thousands of ships into Galveston Bay, is the focus of an intense an unprecedented restoration effort. “This is Texas history and needs to be saved and shared,” said Amy Maxwell Chase, executive director of the Bolivar Point Lighthouse Foundation,...
Meet Mia Pritchett
Cover model Mia Pritchett and husband, Joshua Pritchett, have lived in Galveston for about four years. They have two children, 3-year-old daughter, Isla, and 7-month-old son, Jude, both born on the island. Mia is a stay-at-home mom and part-time worship director at Resonate Church in La Marque. Where did you...
A Zen space
The kitchen in Laura Moore’s beachfront home is a special place. The view from her West End Galveston home overlooking the Gulf of Mexico is calm and serene. The updates she and her husband, Don Sanders, made in their four-bedroom house in the past year qualifies it as her Zen space. Painting everything white, off-white or ecru turned the house into their peaceful retreat to entertain family and friends.
