For many locals, Mardi Gras is a time of revelry, enjoyment and excess. But for islander Laura Pennino, it’s also about remembering her roots and family. Pennino, who was born in New Orleans and lived there for much of her life, in November 2020 moved to Galveston, where she now lives in a historic house built in 1903.

GALVESTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO