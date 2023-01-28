Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Texas city ranked second among the 12 best US fishing cities
Texas is a fishing-friendly state, and one city was ranked second in the nation as the best fishing city in the U.S.
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
kurv.com
Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.
Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
The Galveston Steampunk Festival is coming...
THE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF MECHANICAL INNOVATION DISPLAYED AT THE GALVESTON RAILROAD MUSEUM EMBODIES THE STEAMPUNK SPIRIT. The Galveston Steampunk Festival offers a family-friendly program filled with entertainment, exhibits, vendors, presenters, games and much more! FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-galveston-steampunk-festival-is-coming.
The Daily South
7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape
It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Precinct Four Announces Leadership Team
Harris County Precinct Four Commissioner Lesley Briones today announced her senior leadership team—a group of extremely talented individuals who will help make Precinct 4 a model of good government and an even better place to live. “We have recruited top talent to Precinct 4. I am honored to be...
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on Earth
From haunted hotels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that Texas has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. If you enjoy exploring haunted places, be sure to plan a visit to Old Town Spring, a historic settlement located near Houston that was established back in the 1700s.
It’s Mardi Gras season once again in Galveston and there are several important things for you to know
It’s Mardi Gras season once again in Galveston and there are several important things for you to know as you prepare to celebrate. The island’s 112th Mardi Gras celebration begins Friday, February 10, and continues until February 21, or Fat Tuesday. FOLLOW THE LINK FOR MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/its-mardi-gras-season-once-again-in-galveston-and-there-are-several-important-things-for-you-to-know-as-you-prepare-to-celebrate.
Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas
Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
fox26houston.com
Manpreet Singh makes history as first Sikh female judge elected in Harris County
HOUSTON - Houston recently made history by electing its first Sikh female judge. Manpreet "Monica" Singh, was sworn in early January, and she will be serving in the Harris County Civil County Court at Law No. 4. Born and raised in northwest Houston, Singh tells FOX 26 how faith was...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Six Houston-based refineries dump millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater with little penalty, report finds
A new report shows that 6 Houston-area refineries are dumping a total of 55 million gallons of wastewater containing harmful chemicals into local waterways, with little to no regulation by the EPA. The Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, released a report stating that 81 oil and gas refineries...
'Shut it down': Houston organizers react to Tyre Nichols body-cam footage
Houston protestors rallied against police brutality outside the federal courthouse on Saturday.
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
fox26houston.com
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. Arctic air continues to surge across the Plains and fill the...
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
fox26houston.com
AJ Armstrong case: 'Drop the charges' banner goes up across U.S. 59 in Houston
HOUSTON - There is a new banner across U.S. 59 in Houston calling to "drop the charges" against AJ Armstrong, who is accused of murdering his parents as a teenager in 2016. Drivers traveling north toward Downtown Houston on Monday morning could see the banner hanging from a bridge near Main Street.
Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars
The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
Comments / 0