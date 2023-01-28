ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

The Galveston Steampunk Festival is coming...

THE EXTENSIVE HISTORY OF MECHANICAL INNOVATION DISPLAYED AT THE GALVESTON RAILROAD MUSEUM EMBODIES THE STEAMPUNK SPIRIT. The Galveston Steampunk Festival offers a family-friendly program filled with entertainment, exhibits, vendors, presenters, games and much more! FOLLOW THIS LINK TO FIND OUT MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/the-galveston-steampunk-festival-is-coming.
GALVESTON, TX
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
thekatynews.com

Harris County Precinct Four Announces Leadership Team

Harris County Precinct Four Commissioner Lesley Briones today announced her senior leadership team—a group of extremely talented individuals who will help make Precinct 4 a model of good government and an even better place to live. “We have recruited top talent to Precinct 4. I am honored to be...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

It’s Mardi Gras season once again in Galveston and there are several important things for you to know

It’s Mardi Gras season once again in Galveston and there are several important things for you to know as you prepare to celebrate. The island’s 112th Mardi Gras celebration begins Friday, February 10, and continues until February 21, or Fat Tuesday. FOLLOW THE LINK FOR MORE>>>http://www.bayareaentertainer.com/diningentertainment/its-mardi-gras-season-once-again-in-galveston-and-there-are-several-important-things-for-you-to-know-as-you-prepare-to-celebrate.
GALVESTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Action! This Is the Most Filmed Location in Texas

Have you ever been watching a film or TV show and suddenly realized that a place looks awfully familiar? You might've even visited that place in real life. It's a surreal moment when you see a location you've been to on the silver screen. It's an understatement to say Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Six Houston-based refineries dump millions of gallons of contaminated wastewater with little penalty, report finds

A new report shows that 6 Houston-area refineries are dumping a total of 55 million gallons of wastewater containing harmful chemicals into local waterways, with little to no regulation by the EPA. The Environmental Integrity Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit, released a report stating that 81 oil and gas refineries...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
Outsider.com

Postal Worker, Teen Brave Tornado While Sitting in Their Cars

The recent tornadoes in Houston have left people reeling after the intense storm system plowed through the area, causing damage to homes and businesses in its path. Beyond structural damage, the twisters also caught motorists off guard, as many had to wait out the storms from their cars. For instance, a teen from La Porte, Texas, had to wait it out in his pickup truck. However, before the twister touched down, he waited for his parents while they were at a doctor’s appointment.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy