The Gilded Age

Depending on where you’re sitting or standing, a Galveston Mardi Gras parade can be a blowout party of loud streetside revelers, crowded together and jostling for the best position to catch beads, or a high-mounted ride along historic streets on an elaborate float with friends and family, decked out in themed costumes, hurling beads at the crowd below and nodding to a tradition held for more than 150 years on the island.
'It's in my DNA'

For many locals, Mardi Gras is a time of revelry, enjoyment and excess. But for islander Laura Pennino, it’s also about remembering her roots and family. Pennino, who was born in New Orleans and lived there for much of her life, in November 2020 moved to Galveston, where she now lives in a historic house built in 1903.
Meet Mia Pritchett

Cover model Mia Pritchett and husband, Joshua Pritchett, have lived in Galveston for about four years. They have two children, 3-year-old daughter, Isla, and 7-month-old son, Jude, both born on the island. Mia is a stay-at-home mom and part-time worship director at Resonate Church in La Marque. Where did you...
King of pops

King Cake rules Mardi Gras, but islander Meghan Billiot has a sweet confection that’s a strong contender for the crown. Billiot makes intricately decorated cake pops that have won a loyal fan base from regulars at Seawall Coffee Company, a Galveston coffee shop and cafe she owns with her sister, Paula. Over the holiday season, Billiot made intricately decorated cake pops to resemble slices of pumpkin pie, Christmas trees and mugs of hot cocoa. Each one was different and delicious. For Mardi Gras, she’s planning beautifully decorated masks and jester hats.
Meet Kassandra Mendoza

Texas City continues its effort to revitalize its 6th Street District, known as “the other 6th Street,” a nod to Austin’s famous entertainment district. The corridor once was the epicenter of Texas City’s downtown but lost favor as the city built west. The area has returned to its former glory, attracting small businesses, shops, offices and nightlife.
Cozy compound

Initially, Denise Parsons and her family wanted a little getaway from living and working in Houston. But over the past two decades, she has gotten far more than she originally wished for, she said. Parsons’ home on Tiki Island overlooks an area where five canals come together and form “Tiki...
spacecityweather.com

Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected

This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
