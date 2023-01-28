Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Wilson boys win tight contest against Muhlenberg
WEST LAWN, Pa. - Wilson scored the final three points to win a back-and-forth affair 39-36 over Muhlenberg in a battle for second place in Berks I. Cameron Jones went 1-for-2 at the line with 15 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs (14-5, 6-3) forced a turnover and converted a layup at the buzzer to secure the victory.
WFMZ-TV Online
Saucon Valley crowns six champions in the CL Individual Wrestling Tournament
Saucon Valley crowned six individual champions as the Colonial League Individual Tourney of Champions was held on Sunday at Catasauqua High School. 107 - Tanner Berkenstock (ND) d. Santino Micci (W) 6-1. 114 - Gio DeBiagio (W) p. Gavin Hacker (C) 0:45. 121 - Cole Hubert (SV) md. Cooper Feltman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former parish church building in Bethlehem to be closed
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church
ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 Berks men killed in Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Lehigh County coroner said two Reading-area men died in an Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, crash on Sunday. According to police, it happened at the intersection of Route 222 and Folk Road when the car the men were in was hit by a tractor-trailer. Police said they were trying to cross the intersection.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem teen arrested after photo with gun during Freedom basketball game, police say
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Bethlehem high school student is facing charges after a social media photo showed him with a weapon on school property, police say. The teen, who was not named because he is a juvenile, was arrested last week after the incident Friday, Jan. 20, said Bethlehem Township police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs Berks men as victims of Upper Macungie crash
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two young men from Berks County were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. Christopher Schaffer, 25, and Patrick Phyrillas, 22, both from the Reading area, died at the scene of the 4 p.m. crash on Hamilton Boulevard at Folk Road, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
WFMZ-TV Online
Person flown to hospital after house fire in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A person was flown to the hospital after a house fire in Monroe County Monday night. The fire broke out at the house on the 100 block of Lee Avenue in Stroudsburg around 8 p.m., according to county dispatchers. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene. No...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penndale Middle School dismisses early, cancels evening activities after threats
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Montgomery County middle school is dismissing early Monday after threats against the school. Students at Penndale Middle School, part of the North Penn School District, were sent home early. All evening activities are also canceled, the district said. Police notified the district about the threat of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual Souper Bowl raises funds for Opportunity House
READING, Pa. - Supporters of Opportunity House are spending Monday night enjoying samples of hot soup during the Souper Bowl fundraiser. The annual event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Stacy Perlaki, director of development for Opportunity House, said people buy tickets to the event for one...
WFMZ-TV Online
New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land to acquire Clover Farms Dairy
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — A popular Berks County supplier of dairy products, juice and teas is expected to have a new owner soon. In a joint news release dated Jan. 23, it was announced that a subsidiary of New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy will purchase Clover Farms Dairy. While the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash in Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided around 4 p.m. on Hamilton Boulevard in Upper Macungie Township. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police looking for missing man
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Police are looking for a missing man. Adam Zimpfer was last seen in Allentown on Dec. 27. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He drives a 1999 Gold/Beige Toyota Camry. Anyone with information can contact Allentown...
