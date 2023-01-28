Two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker plans to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent, she announced Saturday on Instagram. "As I've gone through free agency this time around, of course I'm thinking of where I can compete for my third championship, but the words home and family are what I kept coming back to ... I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife," Parker posted. "I can't be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won't miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she's been there for me.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO