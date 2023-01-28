Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was Florida ever meant to be a citrus capital?JoAnn RyanFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Disney's Splash Mountain ride water selling for thousands on eBay and other stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
From Empty Streets and Orange Groves to an Urban CityD CentenoClermont, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
FOX Sports
Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
FOX Sports
Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota
Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the...
ABC7 Chicago
Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action
Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
sportingalert.com
NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance
The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
WCNC
Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
Jazz go big and hold off short-handed Dallas, 108-100
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bigger is better for the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle. Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had 14 […]
FOX Sports
Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses
Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
Bucks carry win streak into visit from offensive-minded Hornets
The Milwaukee Bucks put their four-game winning streak on the line Tuesday when they play host to the Charlotte Hornets.
ABC7 Chicago
WNBA free agent Candace Parker to sign with Las Vegas Aces
Two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker plans to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent, she announced Saturday on Instagram. "As I've gone through free agency this time around, of course I'm thinking of where I can compete for my third championship, but the words home and family are what I kept coming back to ... I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife," Parker posted. "I can't be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won't miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she's been there for me.
ABC7 Chicago
WNBA free agency 2023: How Candace Parker's move impacts Aces, Sky and WNBA
Candace Parker stunned the basketball world two years ago when she decided to leave the Los Angeles Sparks--the franchise that had drafted her over a decade earlier -- to play for her hometown team in the Chicago Sky. At the time, the move marked arguably the most seismic free-agency decision in the two-decade history of the WNBA, coming on the heels of a new collective bargaining agreement that facilitated greater player movement.
FOX Sports
Brooklyn hosts Los Angeles after James' 41-point game
Los Angeles Lakers (23-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (30-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Brooklyn Nets after LeBron James scored 41 points in the Lakers' 125-121 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets are 14-8 on their home court....
FOX Sports
Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game
Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
ABC7 Chicago
Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness
The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
NBA
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Hawks And Trail Blazers Injury Reports
The Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers have announced their injury reports.
Phoenix Suns OK for Bucks for talks with Jae Crowder
The Phoenix Suns granted the Milwaukee Bucks permission to meet one-on-one with disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, The Athletic reported Monday.
Comments / 0