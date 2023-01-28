ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV

CLEVELAND -- The Cavaliers return home on Sunday and take on the LA Clippers at 7 p.m. EST. Cleveland returns home after a three-game road stint in which they went 1-2, most recently with a 112-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable, after missing Cleveland’s last two games against the Thunder and Rockets, reaggravating a groin injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (25-25, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (23-26, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Atlanta Hawks. Lillard is currently eighth in the league averaging 29.3 points per game. The Trail Blazers are 13-11 on their...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

Sacramento puts road win streak on the line against Minnesota

Sacramento Kings (27-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (26-25, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Minnesota aiming to extend its three-game road winning streak. The Timberwolves have gone 17-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is eighth in the league with 54.0 points in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ABC7 Chicago

Bulls take on the Clippers in non-conference action

Los Angeles Clippers (28-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (23-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers in out-of-conference action. The Bulls have gone 13-10 in home games. Chicago is 13-10 in games...
CHICAGO, IL
sportingalert.com

NBA scores: Hornets secure win over Heat with impressive performance

The Charlotte Hornets continued their winning streak with a 122-117 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Terry Rozier and P.J. Washington paced the home team here today, scoring 31 and 27 points, respectively, while LaMelo Ball also made a significant contribution with 13 of his 19 points scored in the fourth quarter.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Rozier, Hornets hold off Heat rally to win 122-117

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For just the third time this season, the Charlotte Hornets have won back-to-back games. They accomplished the feat Sunday with an impressive win over the division-leading Miami Heat. Terry Rozier scored 31 points as three Hornets scored at least 20 points in the 122-117 win over...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC4

Jazz go big and hold off short-handed Dallas, 108-100

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bigger is better for the Utah Jazz. Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points, Malik Beasley added 19 and the Utah Jazz took advantage of Dallas star Luka Doncic’s absence to beat the Mavericks 108-100 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out because of a sprained left ankle. Jordan Clarkson added 14 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had 14 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Cleveland and Miami meet in battle of top defenses

Miami Heat (28-23, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Miami Heat square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two defenses. The Cavaliers are 18-9 in conference games. Cleveland scores 111.5 points while outscoring...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC7 Chicago

WNBA free agent Candace Parker to sign with Las Vegas Aces

Two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker plans to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent, she announced Saturday on Instagram. "As I've gone through free agency this time around, of course I'm thinking of where I can compete for my third championship, but the words home and family are what I kept coming back to ... I need to be there for my daughter, for my son, for my wife," Parker posted. "I can't be without them for parts of the season when Lailaa is in school and I won't miss her volleyball games or school dances simply because of distance. Lailaa starts high school in August and I need to be there for her, just as she's been there for me.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC7 Chicago

WNBA free agency 2023: How Candace Parker's move impacts Aces, Sky and WNBA

Candace Parker stunned the basketball world two years ago when she decided to leave the Los Angeles Sparks--the franchise that had drafted her over a decade earlier -- to play for her hometown team in the Chicago Sky. At the time, the move marked arguably the most seismic free-agency decision in the two-decade history of the WNBA, coming on the heels of a new collective bargaining agreement that facilitated greater player movement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

Brooklyn hosts Los Angeles after James' 41-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (23-27, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (30-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Brooklyn Nets after LeBron James scored 41 points in the Lakers' 125-121 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics. The Nets are 14-8 on their home court....
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Milwaukee plays Charlotte after Antetokounmpo's 50-point game

Charlotte Hornets (15-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (33-17, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Charlotte Hornets after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 135-110 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks are 19-13 against Eastern Conference opponents....
CHARLOTTE, NC
ABC7 Chicago

Patrick Mahomes joins best performances in wake of injury, illness

The sports world is full of stories of athletes pulling off remarkable feats while injured or ill. The list got a little longer after Patrick Mahomes' performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round....
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBA

Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee

Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
LOS ANGELES, CA

