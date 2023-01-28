Why do so few people have red hair, and why do we fart? Try our kids’ quiz
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brainteasers for future quizzes
Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brainteasers for future quizzes
Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writershttps://www.theguardian.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0