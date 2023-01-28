ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Why do so few people have red hair, and why do we fart? Try our kids’ quiz

By Molly Oldfield
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2jkB_0kUHMfGr00

Five multiple-choice questions – set by children – to test your knowledge, and a chance to submit your own junior brainteasers for future quizzes

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Barrett Strong obituary

Of all the dozens of worldwide hits released by the Motown family of labels, few had a more profound impact than Money (That’s What I Want), sung by the 19-year-old Barrett Strong and released in 1959. “The best things in life are free,” Strong sang, over a pounding piano, “but you can give them to the birds and bees – I need money.” In the background, a female chorus responded with matching fervour: “That’s what I want.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Guardian

‘Doppelganger murder’: German prosecutors claim woman killed lookalike to fake death

A 23-year-old German-Iraqi woman sought out a lookalike on Instagram and murdered her with a friend in order to fake her own death, prosecutors in Bavaria believe. When the blood-covered body of a young woman was found last August in a parked Mercedes in Ingolstadt, southern Germany, reports initially identified the victim as Sharaban K, a Munich-based 23-year-old beautician with Iraqi roots.
The Guardian

To Leslie review – Andrea Riseborough is great in sad country song of a movie

To Leslie is a sad, sweet country song of a movie, with a steel-guitar twang of love and loss. Screenwriter Ryan Binaco was inspired by his own mother for this film, conjuring her memory in the spirit of Barbara Loden’s Wanda (1970) or maybe Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974). Better Call Saul producer Michael Morris makes his feature directing debut. The film is ultimately just a little contrived and its final scene is not entirely plausible, but the drama is always fiercely watchable due to an undoubtedly marvellous performance from Andrea Riseborough – who last week put this little-seen indie picture back into the conversation and made industry headlines with her sensational outsider breakthrough into the Academy Awards best actress nomination list.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
The Guardian

The Guardian

562K+
Followers
129K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy