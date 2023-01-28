ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Nina Simone song was a tribute to the writer Lorraine Hansberry? The Saturday quiz

By Thomas Eaton
 2 days ago
Photograph: David Redfern/Redferns

The questions

1 Which animals returned to Devon’s River Otter in 2013?

2 The Chandrasekhar limit relates to the mass of what?

3 Which Nina Simone song was a tribute to the writer Lorraine Hansberry?

4 Which eighth-century dynasty ruled territory from the Pyrenees to Punjab?

5 On Mumsnet, what does AIBU stand for?

6 Which sitcom is set in Joe Biden’s birthplace?

7 Bokmål and Nynorsk are the written forms of which language?

8 Which art critic provoked a protest letter with 35 signatories in 1994?

What links:

9

Yona; Fuzzypeg; Sonic; Stickly-Prickly?

10 Croatia; Belgium; Netherlands; Germany; Germany?

11 The Lady Vanishes; Source Code; Silver Streak; Snowpiercer; The General?

12 Gold (businesses); grey (government); blue (subscribers & previously verified)?

13 Épernay and Reims; Sant Sadurní d’Anoia; Valdobbiadene?

14 Open-face; full hunter; half hunter; double hunter?

15 New Zealand parrot; romaine lettuce; chef Gary; Amadeus director?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194bei_0kUHMdVP00
Lettuce clue licked? Photograph: whitemay/Getty Images

The answers

1 Beavers.

2 Star (maximum, theoretically, for a stable white dwarf).

3 To Be Young, Gifted and Black.

4 Umayyad (caliphate).

5 Am I being unreasonable?

6 The Office (US version in Scranton, Pennsylvania).

7 Norwegian.

8 Brian Sewell.

9 Fictional hedgehogs: Watership Down; Little Grey Rabbit; Sega game; Just So stories.

10 Fifa World Cup third-placed teams 2022-2006.

11 Films (largely) set on trains.

12 Twitter account ticks.

13 “Capitals” of sparkling wine areas: champagne; cava; prosecco.

14 Types of pocket watch.

15 Greek island names: kea; cos; Rhodes; Milos (Forman).

The Guardian

