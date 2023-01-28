Read full article on original website
Farewell Montana: Season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ May Be Costner’s Last
The Bitterroot Valley and Missoula were hosts to a major television production this past year. Season 5 of the hit television drama, "Yellowstone" was exclusively filmed here in our own backyard. In seasons 1-3, the show had been mostly filmed in Utah, and occasional scenes took place on Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, MT. But, for seasons 4 and 5, the entire production moved to Montana.
Montana: Legit, Some Of The Coldest Places In America Today
We all knew the arctic blast was coming, with wind chill factors of -35 possible. And reality they became. Early Monday morning, Montana was packed full of wickedly cold air temps with significant wind gusts in many locations. The wind chill factors have been brutal for the last 24 hours....
Valentine’s Day In Montana Can Be A Couple’s Paradise
Not everyone celebrates Valentine's Day. Some say it is a holiday that was manufactured by the greeting card, florist and chocolate industries. But for some, they fully embrace the holiday and use it as a chance to get away and enjoy each other's company. By mid February, the thought of getting out of Montana and going somewhere tropical can be very appealing. Not everyone can afford a trip to Hawaii or Cabo this time of year. There are plenty of romantic options in our own back yard in Montana, and with imagination and a swimsuit, some may even feel tropical.
One of the Best Female Singers of All Time Coming to Montana
This summer, you can see one of our generation's most iconic female vocalists at one of the best outdoor venues in Montana. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bonnie Raitt will bring her Just Like That… Tour to Montana for a concert at KettleHouse Amphitheater on September 8, 2023. Raitt is performing in support of her critically acclaimed 21st album Just Like That. She earned four Grammy nominations for the album and she also received the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Dozens of Ravenous Bald Eagles are Flocking to a Montana Dump
This one probably won't make any of those Top Montana Tourist Destination websites, but I guess you never know. It sure lacks the majestic image we see so often, or picture in our minds when it comes to America's national bird. From a lookout branch, the beautiful bald eagle takes flight. It soars and circles, almost in slow-motion, as it zeroes in on its prey. With breath-taking precision it swoops, talons forward, laser-focused on its target. And with awe-inspiring speed makes contact with...
This Missoula Business is a Semifinalist for a James Beard Award
Missoula business Grist Milling & Bakery has been named a semifinalist for a 2023 James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bakery.”. The annual James Beard Awards, from the nonprofit of the same name, are an opportunity to recognize the finest chefs, restaurants, and food establishments across the country, and as they say in their mission, to “celebrate and support the people behind America’s food culture.”
mtpr.org
Diving Deep with Nakonanectes bradti, a Lizard-Like Sea Dweller of the Past
Imagine being on the shore of the Western Interior Seaway, 73 million years ago, near what is now Fort Peck Lake and the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. (Yes, Montana once had beachfront property along a huge, warm, shallow inland sea!) You spy elasmosaurid Nakonanectes bradti as she comes up for air, showing teeth the size of a great white shark’s. She stretches her neck, longer than a giraffe’s, basking in the warm sea, savoring her latest catch, a tasty barracuda. Palm branches snap behind you. You feel the heavy steps of Deinosuchus on the prowl. Forty scary feet of crocodilian slides past you into the sea, eager to make a meal of either this skiff-long Elasmosaurid or perhaps a sea turtle as wide as your patio table. You sigh in sweet relief as your time-transporter whisks you forward, before you too are prey to one of the awesome and wondrous reptiles of our past.
People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake
Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
What You Need To Know: Farmer’s Almanac Montana Spring Forecast
Yes, we do have spring in Montana. Some people believe it only lasts a couple days, but it will be coming. Currently we are gaining a few minutes of daylight every day as we move towards the "Spring Equinox". The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting two different weather patterns for the upcoming spring in Montana, no matter how long the season lasts.
Montana Campsites Sold Out? New Tool May Help Secure Reservations
Just recently I decided to vent my frustrations with people being able to reserve Montana campsites 6 months in advance. In my "Open Letter," I discussed how times have changed so drastically that local people are no longer able to go camping without planning a trip far ahead of time. With websites like reserveamerica.com, popular Montana campgrounds are being sold out in minutes. It is almost as bad as trying to get tickets to a popular concert.
yourbigsky.com
Serial Killers and Ties with Montana
Montana, known for its scenic beauty and friendly communities, has also been home to some notorious serial killers. Here are a few of the most well-known that have some ties with the state:. Wayne Nance, AKA the “Missoula Mauler,” is responsible for six or more murders in Missoula, Montana between...
The Montana Movies That Make People Not Want To Move Here
Montana is an enticing backdrop for movies and TV shows and it has been for decades. There have been a lot of movies that have been filmed in Montana. "Little Big Man", "Rancho Deluxe", "Legends Of The Fall", "Thunderbolt and Lightfoot" and more. Recently we have had multiple TV shows being filmed in Montana. "Yellowstone", and "1923". "Yellowstone" has been a hugely successful franchise not only with viewers, but with the amount of money it has generated for our state.
agupdate.com
Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers
Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
Some Spud from Idaho Says They’re Better than Montana
Look. I'm all about talkin' trash. I grew up playing basketball in the 90s south of Chicago. So when someone tagged me in a LinkedIn post where some spud from Idaho was saying how Idaho was better than Montana- I was more than willing to jump in. Instead of trash...
Montana PBS to Air “Higgins Ridge” on Monday, Jan. 30
BOZEMAN — Smokejumpers who survived a wildfire in 1961 will recount their harrowing experiences in an upcoming film set to air on Montana PBS. “Higgins Ridge,” named for the location of the fire in Idaho’s Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness, will air at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30. In...
Remember this Nickelodeon Show from 2000 Set in Montana?
Nickelodeon in 1999 and 2000, perhaps inspired by the success of Keenan and Kel which debuted in 1996, was making more live-action shows for teenagers that would later appear on TeeNick (Nickelodeon for teens) in 2001. In that 2-year span Nickelodeon released The Amanda Show, 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd, The Brothers Garcia and the show I'm writing about now, Caitlin's Way.
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
Colorful Cosmic Tubing is Montana’s Favorite New Winter Activity
Have you ever heard of cosmic tubing? If not, it definitely needs to be on your Montana bucket list. Cosmic tubing takes traditional tubing to the next level. It's essentially tubing after dark under a wide array of colorful lights. Snow tubing is fun, but cosmic snow tubing is awesome!
What Everyone Ought To Know About The Montana Rebel Spirit
Montana is a state unlike any other. We are big in size, but small in population. We border a foreign country. We have lots of people moving here to be a part of this magnificent state. I have said it many times for anyone who moves here, Montanan's don't like being told what to do. Our history gives us quite a few examples of that spirit. Who remembers when Montana "didn't have a speed limit"?
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
