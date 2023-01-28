ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Kitchn

Costco Locations May Look a Bit Different Soon, Starting with This One in L.A.

No one visits a new city and says, “Let me check out the local Costco.” That’s because once you’ve been to one Costco, you’ve been to them all, and you know what you’re walking into — a gaping warehouse space that resembles a Home Depot more than somewhere you might go grocery shopping. But thanks to a newly proposed plan for a Costco location in the Los Angeles area, you may be singing a different tune soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

The Smoking Section

ERIC PREVEN’S NOTEBOOK - Los Angeles Municipal Code section 21. 7 establishes the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), a 14 % tax on the rent charged to transient guests in hotels, motels, and short-term rentals. The mayor has wide discretion as to how that money is spent. Item 6 on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA
foxla.com

3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California

SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy