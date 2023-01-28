Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LA council signs off on South LA Marriott hotel despite housing concerns
The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing. The proposed seven-story building...
Costco Locations May Look a Bit Different Soon, Starting with This One in L.A.
No one visits a new city and says, “Let me check out the local Costco.” That’s because once you’ve been to one Costco, you’ve been to them all, and you know what you’re walking into — a gaping warehouse space that resembles a Home Depot more than somewhere you might go grocery shopping. But thanks to a newly proposed plan for a Costco location in the Los Angeles area, you may be singing a different tune soon.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
KFI AM 640
Newest California Costco Store To Look 'Very Different' From The Rest
'It's certainly fascinating and something that people are going to be watching.'
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocks
A California witness at Pasadena reported watching and photographing a flying object that looked like four, linked blocks, hovering above at 12:08 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
vegnews.com
Joaquin Phoenix Shares This Message About Closure of LA’s ‘Dodger Dog’ Slaughterhouse
On February 2, 2023, Smithfield-owned slaughterhouse Farmer John will slaughter its last pig before shuttering for good. Located just outside of Los Angeles in Vernon, CA, the slaughterhouse—the largest of its kind in the Southwest—has been in operation for more than 90 years. Smithfield announced the closure of...
citywatchla.com
The Smoking Section
ERIC PREVEN’S NOTEBOOK - Los Angeles Municipal Code section 21. 7 establishes the Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), a 14 % tax on the rent charged to transient guests in hotels, motels, and short-term rentals. The mayor has wide discretion as to how that money is spent. Item 6 on...
California Restaurant Named 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
KFI AM 640
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per […]
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
Child Dies After Going Into Cardiac Arrest At Stevenson Ranch Grocery Store
The child that went into cardiac arrest Tuesday at a Stevenson Ranch grocery store has died. Around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a child going into cardiac arrest at the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the ...
Man fatally shot at luxury residential high-rise in downtown LA, police say
A man was shot to death at a luxury residential high-rise building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
foxla.com
Santa Ana winds expected sweep through LA, Ventura mountains with near-freezing temps
LOS ANGELES - Strong Santa Ana winds were expected to sweep through the mountain communities of Southern California as parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties may face near-freezing temperatures. The Ojai area in Ventura County is under a Freeze Watch from Wednesday, February 1 from 1 a.m. to 8...
Skateboarder Hit By Vehicle, Hospitalized In Santa Clarita
A skateboarder was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Santa Clarita on Monday night. At around 6 p.m. first responders received reports of a skateboarder who had been struck by a vehicle on Valley Center Drive and Soledad Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Nicole Larios with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “We ...
foxla.com
3 winning lottery scratchers purchased in Southern California
SAN PEDRO, Calif. - A big congratulations to three people in Southern California who are new millionaires after purchasing some lucky scratchers, according to California Lottery officials. The biggest winner was Louis Farillas, who won the top $10 million prize in the 10 Million Dollar Scratchers game. Farillas chose the...
