Bohachuk vs Gallimore full fight video highlights and results: Serhii Bohachuk stops Nathaniel Gallimore in sixth round

sportszion.com
UFC HOF Randy Couture warns Jake Paul to avoid facing experienced MMA fighters in PFL journey
Many people were skeptical of Jake Paul’s decision to enter the world of MMA, including Randy Couture, who recently advised Jake to be extremely cautious when choosing his first PFL opponent. After remaining unbeaten for the entirety of his professional boxing career, which lasted for a total of four...
Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde for 19th straight knockout
Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev stopped Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday night to remain improve to 19-0 with 19 straight knockouts.
(Video) Israel Adesanya Drops Epic ‘Saw’ Trailer For Upcoming Rematch With Alex Pereira
Israel Adesanya sure knows how to promote a fight. The former UFC Middleweight Champion is set to return in the main event of UFC 287 where he looks to avenge three losses to rival and current king Alex Pereira. UFC President Dana White announced the fight just days ago and Adesanya is already doing his best to hype up the already highly-anticipated rematch.
Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor it's not
As a sporting event, the idea of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor fighting each other was a bad one. McGregor, who in 2017 had never boxed before, had little chance against a one-time Olympic bronze medalist who had gone 49-for-49 as a pro boxer. As a business idea, though, it was a genius move.
Wichita Eagle
MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for January: Ismael Bonfim flattens Terrance McKinney
With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from January 2023: Here are the five nominees, listed in chronological order, and winner of MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month award for January. At the bottom of the post, let us know...
Boxing Scene
Melikuziev: If Everything Goes Well On Saturday, I Want A Rematch With Gabe Rosado
Bektemir Melikuziev continues to move forward with his career. However, there remains a part of the Uzbek southpaw that wants to recapture the ‘Bek the Bully’ aura of invincibility predating his lone career defeat. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist and current super middleweight prospect has won three straight...
gamblingnews.com
Derrick Lewis vs Sergey Spivak UFC Odds, Time, and Prediction
Sergey Spivak-245 *Odds taken from FanDuel on Monday, January 30, 2023. It’s a brand-new Derrick Lewis who’s going to showcase his newly found talents this coming Saturday. Back in November when he was supposed to fight Spivak, he weighed in at 264 pounds. That was 11 pounds more than what the scale showed when Spivak stepped on it.
Israel Adesanya releases SAW promo for upcoming rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya has posted a SAW promo for his second MMA clash and fourth combat sports bout with Alex Pereira. Adesanya will receive another chance to get past the Pereira hurdle. The two will clash again at UFC 287 on April 8 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira is 3-0...
Bella Mir Becomes UFC’s First NIL Ambassador
History has been made in Iowa City, Iowa. Bella Mir has inked a deal to become a brand ambassador for the UFC. By doing so, she becomes the promotion’s first ambassador in the NIL era of college athletics. “Bella was destined to become a member of the UFC family...
Ciryl Gane’s Coach Discusses Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones Bout
Fernand Lopez is responsible for the recently departed heavyweight's entry to UFC in 2015.
Boxing Scene
Melvin Jerusalem-Oscar Collazo Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo will have to cut short their respective victory laps and begin talks for a head-on collision. The WBO has formally ordered a mandatory strawweight title fight between the Philippines’ Jerusalem as its newly crowned champ and Puerto Rico’s Collazo who just became the top contender over the weekend. The two camps have until February 14 to reach teams and avoid a purse bid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Nacho: Tank-Garcia is a Very Attractive Fight - It Should End By Knockout
Ignacio "Nacho" Beristain, the legendary Mexican trainer believes in undefeated junior welterweight contender Ryan Garcia, even if others don’t, because he's followed his career and watched him fight since Ryan was a kid. “I saw him fight when he was a kid, two or three little fights," Beristain told...
