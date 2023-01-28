Read full article on original website
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Some Don't Believe Goldman Sachs Report that Phoenix Will Experience a 2008 Real Estate CrashMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Heroic Man Saves Dog and Injured Owner Trapped in a Frigid Canal in ArizonaAnthony JamesScottsdale, AZ
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Bringing Oral Health Programming Statewide Thanks to Delta Dental of ArizonaABSEESITALLArizona State
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
KTAR.com
Country music, dancing event at Glendale arena to raise funds for autism support
PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
East Valley Tribune
Parada Del Sol marches on for 69th time
Scottsdale's longest-running tradition will once again take to Scottsdale Road when the Parada Del Sol returns this year. The parade is expected to attract over 30,000 people on Saturday, Feb. 4, to gawk at 150 entries parading on horseback, in hot rods or by foot in a marching band. Though...
AZFamily
Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd
First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
Mesa, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
nomadlawyer.org
15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona
Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
conceptcarz.com
Barrett-Jackson Surpasses $150 Million Milestone in Total Dollars Raised for Charity to Date
Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, surpassed the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity to date. With 100 percent of the hammer price going directly to charity, the milestone was achieved with the sale of a 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count's Kustoms Edition (Lot #3000) that sold for $350,000 on Friday afternoon to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. during the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Jan. 28
The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 20 food booths/trucks alone and a bounce house for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Armor Fashion Shop, Anna's Homemade Treasures and Archer King designs, LLC.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get the best chocolate cake in each state.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Nancy and Tony Smith share their ‘leap of faith’ behind becoming part of Maricopa, Pinal
CASA GRANDE — For Nancy and Tony Smith, the past 20 years in Maricopa have been an unexpected and incredible opportunity. Nancy is Maricopa’s current mayor; Tony is the president and CEO of Pinal Partnership. “We call Maricopa the city of firsts,” said Nancy. “It’s not just (about)...
KTAR.com
Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley
PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
newsnationnow.com
Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents
(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
