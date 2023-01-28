ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23

Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Parada Del Sol marches on for 69th time

Scottsdale's longest-running tradition will once again take to Scottsdale Road when the Parada Del Sol returns this year. The parade is expected to attract over 30,000 people on Saturday, Feb. 4, to gawk at 150 entries parading on horseback, in hot rods or by foot in a marching band. Though...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
CHANDLER, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
High School Soccer PRO

Mesa, January 31 High School ⚽ Game Notice

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona

Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
TEMPE, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
MESA, AZ
Greyson F

Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in Town

Metro Phoenix has an abundance of restaurants. Whether you’re hungry for Mexican, Italian, Cuban, or just want a good old-fashioned burger and fries, there’s an option out there for you. However, despite the ever-growing assortment of dining opportunities in a fast-growing metro area, there is one thing the Valley doesn’t have that many other cities of similar sizes do: celebrity chef restaurants. The majority of name-brand chef restaurants around greater Phoenix are smaller spin-offs, such as the Bobby Flay restaurant coming to the airport, and Guy Fieri’s joint at Chase Field. The lack of celebrity chef-based establishments is going to change in the near future though, as one of the biggest names in food television will be opening not one, but two restaurants in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
conceptcarz.com

Barrett-Jackson Surpasses $150 Million Milestone in Total Dollars Raised for Charity to Date

Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, surpassed the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity to date. With 100 percent of the hammer price going directly to charity, the milestone was achieved with the sale of a 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count's Kustoms Edition (Lot #3000) that sold for $350,000 on Friday afternoon to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc. during the 2023 Scottsdale Auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley

PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
ARIZONA STATE
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Jan. 28

The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 20 food booths/trucks alone and a bounce house for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Armor Fashion Shop, Anna's Homemade Treasures and Archer King designs, LLC.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Developer plans new luxury home community in Paradise Valley

PHOENIX — A local luxury home developer is planning to build a new community in Paradise Valley at the base of Mummy Mountain. The 17-acre Silver Sky community will feature 12 estate homes that offer views of the McDowells and Four Peaks, according to a press release. The project,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Water bills triple for Rio Verde residents

(NewsNation) — The tap is running dry for residents in the Rio Verde Foothills outside of Scottsdale, Arizona after having their water supply cut off. An average family’s water bill has spiked to $660 a month from $220, according to The New York Times. It is unclear how long water trucks will be able to keep drawing thousands of gallons from backup sources.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

