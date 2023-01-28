Read full article on original website
neenahsatellite.com
Buss Reaches 1,000 Point Milestone Following Victory Against Appleton North
Many variables align for the relative success of this year’s girls’ basketball team. Out of 20 games, the team has only suffered one loss – and even then by only one point. Within the Fox Valley Association, they tie Hortonville for the top ranking. And now, two...
NBC26
Chasing history: Kaukauna senior Greyson Clark looking for fourth straight wrestling state title
KAUKAUNA — The Kaukauna wrestling team is trying to do something special this year, that’s win three straight state titles. One of their wrestlers is attempting to etch his name in the Wisconsin high school history books, a feat that only a few have accomplished. “By the numbers,...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic former Green Bay business hosts ribbon cutting for De Pere opening
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bosse’s News & Tobacco hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of its brand-new location in downtown De Pere. Bosse’s had to move out of its over 100-year-long residence in Green Bay because the building it was in was being torn down.
seehafernews.com
50 Years of Serving Others Through Music
Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
spmetrowire.com
NWS: Dangerous wind chills on the way
The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a wind child alert for the early part of the week. Hazardous travel conditions are likely to linger throughout much of the morning as temperatures remain well below freezing, limiting the effectiveness of the melting agents typically used to treat roads, NWS said in its alert.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI
Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WBAY Green Bay
Man arrested in Arkansas for Green Bay double-murder
Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection. Concrete barriers are temporary until permanent construction can be done this summer. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. Updated: 55 minutes...
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
WBAY Green Bay
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities urge drivers to slow down as Green Bay accumulates snow
GREEN BAY, Wis, (WFRV) – As snow falls, local authorities are reminding drivers to be mindful of their surroundings. Wisconsin State Trooper Jake Edwards says driving may become more difficult as we accumulate more snow. Edwards suggests leaving earlier and taking your time to get from point A to B.
Students at Xavier Middle School learn the news-gathering process
8th-grade students learn how to be better news consumers. Nina Sparano speaks to a Journalism unit about the news-gathering process and what it means to be a Journalist
Wisconsin Weekly: Extremists ‘spewing defamatory filth against our teachers and librarians’
Of note: This week we showcase a story by Wisconsin Watch’s Mario Koran about the efforts of parents in Kiel, Wisconsin to take back their local school district. Kiel has been roiled in a culture war over the district’s investigation of bullying of a Black high school student and a transgender middle school student. The district’s steps to make the schools more welcoming created a backlash. Now, some parents are fighting back.
seehafernews.com
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Kaukauna home total loss after fire
A residential fire in Kaukauna is estimated to cause $400,000 in damages and is considered a total loss.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. Updated: 8 hours ago. Winds will be brisk and could gust upwards of...
WBAY Green Bay
TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND WITH MORE SNOW EXPECTED
Today’s light snowfall has ended and the wind will gradually weaken overnight. Some roads may remain slippery with areas of drizzle this evening. Skies should clear for a time overnight, but our next weathermaker will arrive in short order during the day Saturday. We begin to turn colder tonight with lows settling into the single digits and teens.
stevenspoint.news
Yenter receives white coat
GRAND FORKS, ND – Emily Yenter, of Amherst Junction, was among 32 University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences (SMHS) physician assistant (PA) students to begin the clinical portion of their studies in an effort to earn their master of physician assistant studies degree. To celebrate...
