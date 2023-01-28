ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Restaurant chain, serving breakfast, lunch and brunch, to open at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A popular restaurant chain is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location later this year at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center, according to a news release.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers upend No. 5 ranked Malvern Prep

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic's strength in the middle weights proved to be the difference s the knocked off Malvern Prep, the No. 5 team in the country, 21-18 on Saturday. The Golden Hawks (10-0) ran off five straight wins beginning with Kolin Rath at 139 and ending with Luke...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Alvernia and Muhlenberg men win conference games

Alvernia posted their third straight win and retained a two-game lead in the MAC Commonwealth by defeating York on Saturday. Here are the rest of the NCAA Division 2 and 3 contests involving local teams:. Alvernia 70, York 56 - The Golden Wolves remain in first place in the MAC...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?

In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania

From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31

Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
PENN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials

Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
LATROBE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away

Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA

