Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
Becahi wrestlers outduel nationally-ranked foe in epic performance
Bethlehem Catholic’s wrestlers found themselves in an unusual position Saturday night. “We were underdogs,” said Golden Hawk senior 172-pounder Luke Thomas. “We came in underdogs. We were underdogs every single moment. We wanted to show we would compete against a top-5 team like Malvern Prep.”. Those underdogs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Saucon Valley crowns six champions in the CL Individual Wrestling Tournament
Saucon Valley crowned six individual champions as the Colonial League Individual Tourney of Champions was held on Sunday at Catasauqua High School. 107 - Tanner Berkenstock (ND) d. Santino Micci (W) 6-1. 114 - Gio DeBiagio (W) p. Gavin Hacker (C) 0:45. 121 - Cole Hubert (SV) md. Cooper Feltman...
WFMZ-TV Online
Restaurant chain, serving breakfast, lunch and brunch, to open at Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A popular restaurant chain is planning to open its first Lehigh Valley location later this year at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Turning Point, an award-winning breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant with more than 20 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center, according to a news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers upend No. 5 ranked Malvern Prep
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic's strength in the middle weights proved to be the difference s the knocked off Malvern Prep, the No. 5 team in the country, 21-18 on Saturday. The Golden Hawks (10-0) ran off five straight wins beginning with Kolin Rath at 139 and ending with Luke...
WFMZ-TV Online
Alvernia and Muhlenberg men win conference games
Alvernia posted their third straight win and retained a two-game lead in the MAC Commonwealth by defeating York on Saturday. Here are the rest of the NCAA Division 2 and 3 contests involving local teams:. Alvernia 70, York 56 - The Golden Wolves remain in first place in the MAC...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
PhillyBite
10 Must-Try Hot Dogs in Pennsylvania
From roadside destinations to a market stop serving housemade soft pretzels, breakfast roll-ups, and ice cream. We have you covered with our staff picks of "The Best Hot Dogs in PA." Bert's Hot Dog Shop - Burgettstown, PA. A great side-of-the-road spot. Nothing fancy, just a little roadside joint for...
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bethlehem to be closed and sold, diocese says
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be closed and sold, according to a news release. Structural issues and deteriorating exterior stone on the church at 417 E. Fifth St. are causing a financial hardship, according to the release from the Diocese of Allentown.
Local Comfort Food Favorite, P.J. Whelihan’s, to Open in Doylestown This Spring
The newest location will bring the brand’s footprint across South Jersey and Pennsylvania to 25, with another planned for year’s end.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PIAA working to solve shortage of sports officials
Greg Fenton recently had a rare Tuesday night off. The junior varsity basketball game he was scheduled to officiate was postponed. So instead of working a game, he watched a video stream from his Latrobe home of the Wildcats taking on Quaker Valley. Far from the sounds of screaming coaches and fans, he was still able to be part of a sport that has engulfed much of his life.
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
Lehigh Valley weather this week: Dusting of snow, then deep freeze with below-zero wind chill
This week won’t bring much for snow-lovers in the Lehigh Valley, but it will certainly feel wintry by the end. The National Weather Service predicts a 30% to 40% chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. No more than a dusting is expected in the uncertain forecast. “It’s...
Around Town: Bettelli’s Villa surges with POWER!
Wilkes-Barre Township restaurant hosts networking group’s first event of 2023. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. I have to give big thanks and appreciation to the ladies of Bettelli’s Villa in Wilkes-Barre Township today. On Jan. 19, mom and daughter duo Donna and Jess hosted...
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawa territory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Northampton County judge candidate has the support of Larry Holmes’ family | Letter
A long time ago we decided to make our home here in Palmer Township. We raised our children here, and now watch our grandchildren growing up here. We care about this community. That is the reason why we are encouraging everyone to vote for Brian Panella for Northampton County judge....
Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away
Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
