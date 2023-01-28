ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

kduz.com

Hockey Day Minnesota coming closer to home in 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, along with Bally Sports North and Minnesota Hockey, today announced that Shakopee will host Hockey Day Minnesota 2025, presented by UnitedHealthcare. “Shakopee is honored and thrilled to showcase our charming city at Hockey Day Minnesota 2025,” said Hockey Day Minnesota 2025 Chair...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Sports update: No. 5 Edina tops Eden Prairie

It was a physical battle in boys hockey Saturday night at the Eden Prairie Community Center. Eagles Freshman Mason Moe (19) tangles with Edina’s Eddie Revenig (6) in the first period. The Eagles fell to the fifth-ranked Hornets 4-0. Photo by Rick Olson. Check back in with eplocalnews.org for complete coverage. EPLN will soon post an in-depth [...]
EDINA, MN
agupdate.com

Erickson’s corn yield goals continue to rise each year

ALDEN, Minn. – Dan Erickson remembers his dad, Chuck Erickson, documenting 200-bushel per acre corn for the National Corn Yield Contest. He doesn’t remember the exact year, but it was worth celebrating. Now Dan has verified 300-bushel per acre corn with his 2022 entry in the conventional/non-irrigated class...
ALDEN, MN
hot967.fm

Snowmobiler Injured in Weekend Crash near Rochester

(Dover, MN) — Authorities in southeastern Minnesota say a snowmobiler is hospitalized after a weekend crash in the Rochester area. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the man was riding with a group Friday night north of Dover when he lost control and was thrown from the machine. Deputies say the 30-year-old victim was airlifted to Mayo Clinic with neck and back injuries. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the snowmobile crash.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Temperatures in the negatives this week

(ABC 6 News) – With the temperatures expected to be in the negatives this week, people in the area are getting ready for the cold days ahead. The last couple of weeks has been abnormally warm for January. The temperatures have remained above zero for the last 32 days until Saturday night.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twins prepare for spring training in Fort Myers, still in hurricane recovery

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins start Spring Training on  Feb. 15 in Fort Myers, Florida where the effects of Hurricane Ian are still being felt. Ian hit Southwest Florida four months ago. The recovery is still ongoing."There's still debris, there's still trees piled up on the side of the highways," said Twins pitcher Chris Paddack. "You're always seeing semi-trucks with palm trees or trash or whatever it might be."The Twins play their first spring training game on February 25th. TwinsFest is happening now in Minnesota. First baseman and outfielder Alex Kiriloff is up from Fort Myers where he's lived for...
FORT MYERS, FL
KAAL-TV

Free family child care class in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – A free course in Albert Lea hopes to get more people interested in starting a family childcare business. The class is Monday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brookside education center. It is sponsored by the Albert Lea Economic Development Agency and hosted by Families First Minnesota.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Local celebrities to guest read at SPARK

(ABC 6 News) – SPARK, the Children’s Museum of Rochester, Inc, offers regular story times and in February, SPARK is turning up the dial to a packed calendar of guest readers from across Rochester and SE Minnesota. “Storytime at SPARK is an opportunity for young learners to familiarize...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Sunny, But Very Cold Monday

Brr! It’s a very cold start to the new work & school week, with morning temperatures nearing -10° for many! Highs will struggle, staying barely above-zero before going back below by the evening. Even with a sunny sky, it is going to be a cold one, with wind chills near -25 at times. Just think though, it could be worse, and it has been on this day. 4 years ago, our wind chills plummeted to -61° at the Rochester International Airport! We won’t be THAT cold, but still cold enough you’ll want to bundle up & layer up!
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Remembering the Purple Heart

(ABC 6 News) – It’s an award no member of our military wants to receive. The Purple Heart symbolizes those in the military who were wounded or killed in combat. Five years ago, veterans in Albert Lea wanted to bring more attention to those who were wounded in battle. Sparking the idea to make the entire county a Purple Heart County to show their appreciation.
ALBERT LEA, MN
B105

Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million

Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Teen crashed Saturday night on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A teen was sent to the hospital after a crash late Saturday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 pm on Highway 52 in Rochester. A 16-year-old female was driving south when she crashed into the median near 12th Street SW. The teen was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Family of Rochester Roofer Hurt in Fall Asking for Community’s Help

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a Rochester roofer seriously in a fall is asking for the community’s help. A GoFundMe has been set up by the roofer’s daughter Sarah, who said the fall happened as her dad was finishing up work for the day. The page was created last week after Sarah’s dad Casey fell 15 feet from a roof onto a concrete slab.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

