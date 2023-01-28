The crime rate is off the charts in the metro area , but the only police can only do so much with both hands tied behind their back. The attitude of the people is in a self destruct mode. Laws mean nothing because they know that courts are going soft on criminals. Your rights mean nothing if a " special group of individuals" feel their rights mean more than yours. Majority rules no longer exists. That is why we sold our homes and moved away from the metro area. Now people are moving to rural areas but trying to bring the same way of life with them.
I think that to be fair, Colorado needs a electoral type counting system for each county, for certain issues. The Denver, Boulder areas are imposing their will on the smaller counties.
Remember that one Agenda 2030's goals is to hurd citizens into urban areas.Rural America must stand against the onslaught of the urban mindset
