Tina Ross
1d ago
I don't understand this about the state and their decisions this is crazy. These people are very competent to commit the crime but then they're not competent enough to stand the consequences for the crime this is crazy
Felon faces 14 charges related to Cully shotgun blast
A shotgun blast that hit a house in Portland's Cully neighborhood in early December led to the arrest of a 36-year-old felon on 14 separate charges.
kptv.com
Man pleads guilty to killing a man in a NE Portland WinCo bread aisle
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was an emotional day in a Multnomah County courtroom Monday afternoon as the family of a man who was killed in a Northeast Portland WinCo watched as the judge handed down a 25-year prison sentence to his killer. Blake Daniels sat before the judge and...
Portland man indicted for 2011 murder
PORTLAND, Ore — Nearly 11 years ago, Leonard James "LJ" Irving was shot and killed in Northeast Portland. But Lucy Mashia, his mother, continued to stay in contact with investigators and always believed there would be justice. “I kept praying. I kept getting on TV, I just never gave...
kpic
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
kptv.com
Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
Cold-case serial-killer trial in Clark County: The 9 suspected and confirmed victims from the 1970s
As black and white photos of skeletal remains flashed across a screen in Courtroom 502 of Clark County Superior Court on Thursday, Michael Morrison leaned his face into his palm and sobbed. Nearly 50 years have passed since Morrison’s half-sister, 17-year-old Martha Morrison, disappeared from Portland after a disagreement with...
Mercedes crashes in Gresham, parolee booked for 4 felonies
A man wanted for parole and probation violations crashed a Mercedes hit another car as he tried to speed away in Gresham early Saturday night.
kptv.com
Shotgun blast strikes NE Portland house, man charged with attempted murder
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Portland man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at another man with a shotgun in northeast Portland last month, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On Dec. 8, 2022, police responded to the 6100 block of Northeast Simpson Street after a report...
Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
kptv.com
37-year-old man indicted for 2011 cold case while awaiting unrelated attempted murder trial
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old man was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on Tuesday for the 2011 murder of Leonard “LJ” Irving, according to Portland police. Jawuan Marsean Polk is charged with shooting and killing Irving, a 34-year-old father of three young children, and injuring a second man.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
thereflector.com
Portland man get more than three years in fatal animal cruelty case
A Portland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend’s dog. On Jan. 23, Yuri Keitser, 37, received a 41-month sentence in Clark County Superior Court for first-degree animal cruelty and intimidating a witness. The animal cruelty charge only brought a sentence of a year, while the charge of intimidating a witness constituted the 41 months, according to court documents.
3 teens in car, 1 gun, 1 bullet hits 2 legs in Gresham
A 13-year-old was shot in both legs when a gun went off inside a car early Friday, Gresham police confirmed.
Chronicle
Southwest Washington Man Accused of Beating Man With Cinder Block
A Vancouver man is accused of beating another man with a cinder block so badly he was in the ICU for several days and needed a metal plate inserted in his skull. Charles A. Malvo, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a prior case. His bail in the new case was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.
Suspect wanted in Southeast Portland shooting that wounded one
PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. PPB said the shooting happened at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street near Glenwood Park around 11:15 a.m. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said,...
Opinion: Portland Gray Panthers call for Walmart boycott amid gun violence
Lew Church, with the Portland Gray Panthers, says the group supports a boycott against Walmart as a way to tackle gun violence.
KATU.com
Oregon law enforcement agencies react to the killing of Tyre Nichols
PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement from all over Oregon has issued statements regarding the killing of Tyre Nichols and the bodycam video that shows the actions of the officers in Memphis. Agencies and law enforcement councils say they were appalled by what they saw in the video that was...
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
kptv.com
19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
Pedestrians killed in recent collisions identified as Portland residents
Portland police on Saturday identified two pedestrians struck and killed in two separate collisions recently as John P. Czarobski and Mary L. Mark. Czarobski, 59, and Mark, 64, were both Portland residents. Czarobski was struck by a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV traveling westbound on Southeast Powell Boulevard at 10:13 p.m....
