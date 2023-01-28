ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Comments / 8

Tina Ross
1d ago

I don't understand this about the state and their decisions this is crazy. These people are very competent to commit the crime but then they're not competent enough to stand the consequences for the crime this is crazy

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Portland man indicted for 2011 murder

PORTLAND, Ore — Nearly 11 years ago, Leonard James "LJ" Irving was shot and killed in Northeast Portland. But Lucy Mashia, his mother, continued to stay in contact with investigators and always believed there would be justice. “I kept praying. I kept getting on TV, I just never gave...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA
kptv.com

Felon with a stolen gun arrested in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after a stolen gun was found in southeast Portland overnight Saturday. The Portland Police Bureau said Focused Intervention Team officers made a traffic stop at Southeast 130th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They seized a stolen handgun. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Martinez-Ruiz,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Suspect arrested in homicide at Salmon Creek motel

VANCOUVER, Wash. — One man died following a fight with another man at a Clark County motel on Friday night, authorities said. The incident landed the second man in jail facing a murder charge. A caller to 911 reported an assault at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Portland man get more than three years in fatal animal cruelty case

A Portland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a jury found him guilty of killing his girlfriend’s dog. On Jan. 23, Yuri Keitser, 37, received a 41-month sentence in Clark County Superior Court for first-degree animal cruelty and intimidating a witness. The animal cruelty charge only brought a sentence of a year, while the charge of intimidating a witness constituted the 41 months, according to court documents.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Southwest Washington Man Accused of Beating Man With Cinder Block

A Vancouver man is accused of beating another man with a cinder block so badly he was in the ICU for several days and needed a metal plate inserted in his skull. Charles A. Malvo, 32, appeared in Clark County Superior Court Thursday on suspicion of first-degree assault. Court records indicate he also had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in a prior case. His bail in the new case was set at $500,000, and he is scheduled to be arraigned Feb. 9.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Suspect wanted in Southeast Portland shooting that wounded one

PORTLAND, Ore — A man was shot Saturday morning in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland, according to Portland police. PPB said the shooting happened at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Cooper Street near Glenwood Park around 11:15 a.m. The victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon law enforcement agencies react to the killing of Tyre Nichols

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement from all over Oregon has issued statements regarding the killing of Tyre Nichols and the bodycam video that shows the actions of the officers in Memphis. Agencies and law enforcement councils say they were appalled by what they saw in the video that was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

19-year-old arrested for armed robbery at Salem parkade

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection with a Jan. 11 armed robbery in Salem, according to the Salem Police Department. Shortly before 6 p.m. on Jan. 11, a man reported he was robbed by a man he had recently met in at the downtown mall.
SALEM, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy