ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Lutheran wins battle against Lisle Sr. and battle of the Weber coaching brothers

By Scott Leber
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UN4zr_0kUHG0Zh00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There were two basketball teams and two coaching Webers in the house at Lutheran Friday evening. Rockford native Andrew Weber brought his Lisle Sr. Tigers to town for a game against the Crusaders and their assistant coach Luke Weber. The two Webers are brothers.

Luke got family bragging rights. The Crusaders defeated the Lions 77-43. For highlights watch the media player above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ January 27, 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime’ from Friday night, January 27. Highlights include the big Boylan at Auburn game. Plus, Guilford knocking off Harlem to hang on to first place. Also, Rockford East and the Rockford Lutheran boys getting back on track after losses earlier in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Belvidere Co-op repeats as NIC-10 wrestling champion

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere Co-op claimed its second straight NIC-10 team wrestling championship Saturday at Harlem High School. Belvidere Co-op claimed six individual championships to narrowly edge Hononegah by 10.5 points in the team standings. Hononegah had four individual champions. Harlem finished in third place. NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS (2022-23)1. Belvidere (Co-op) 212.52. Hononegah 202.03. Harlem […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, January 27

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school basketball results involving Rockford area teams from Friday, January 27 compiled by the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39 for highlights, interviews and feature stories. (Rebroadcast Saturday nights at 11 p.m.) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 74 Boylan […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Machesney Park, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Jefferson High School basketball team will have a game with Harlem High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hockey legend Bobby Hull, who won one Stanley Cup and was a 12-time All-Star who played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Winnipeg Jets and Hartford Whalers, has died according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. No cause of death was given. The NHL Alumni Association announced his death Monday. The Hockey Hall […]
CHICAGO, IL
thechampaignroom.com

Illinois wins Kohl Center slugfest in blue jerseys

MADISON, Wis. — There’s a reason we’re afraid of the blue uniforms. Sporting the navy jerseys in Madison for the first time in three years, Illinois outlasted Wisconsin in an absolute slugfest, 61-51, on a snowy Saturday afternoon at the Kohl Center. When the Illini last wore...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Spun

Look: Candace Parker Announces Her New WNBA Team

Two-time WNBA champion Candace Parker will suit up for a different franchise this season.  Moments ago, Parker announced on Instagram that she is signing a contract with the Las Vegas Aces.  "After evaluating the landscape together with my family, we’ve decided the Las Vegas Aces are the ...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Family seeks donations after losing son in fatal crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A crash in Stephenson county Wednesday night led to the death of Thomas Zulke. Now, the family is asking for help in order to properly bury their son. “He was a hard worker that always had a smile on his face. He would help out anybody anytime, even if you didn’t know him,” said his uncle Joe Zulke.
STEPHENSON COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Human remains found in Libertyville identified as Marina Jimenez-Hernandez

LIBERTYVILLE, Illinois - Libertyville police said that the human remains found in November have been identified as being that of Marina Jimenez-Hernandez, 54. Jimenez-Hernandez was originally from Mexico, but had recently been living in Chicago, police said. She had also gone by the name Ofelia Oseguera-Barajas. Her partial skeleton was...
LIBERTYVILLE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy