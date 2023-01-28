Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Merck (MRK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
MRK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.78%. This large drugmaker’s performance beat earnings expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. The company delivered a four-quarter earnings...
Medagadget.com
Cell Therapy Market to Cross US$ 10,944.3 Mn with a CAGR of 6.9% by 2030 | Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., Medipost Co. Ltd., Nipro Corporation
The worldwide cell therapy market was estimated to be worth of US$ 6,876.8 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$ 10,944.3 Mn. Because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases as well as expanding use of the expanding use of regenerative medicines around the world, the global market for cell therapy is expanding rapidly. Additionally, a greater emphasis on the advancement of cell therapies for the management of straightforward or difficult medical problems is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The cell treatment industry is likely to experience a slow growth, nonetheless, due to the factors like the increased cost of cell therapies and the poor reimbursement environment.
biopharmadive.com
FDA approves cancer drugs from Lilly, Menarini
The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved medicines from Eli Lilly and Italy’s Menarini Group for a type of advanced lymphoma and a specific kind of metastatic breast cancer, respectively. The two drugs join a long list of new cancer therapies cleared by the FDA, which over the...
endpts.com
Kidney disease drugmaker Goldfinch Bio shuts down
Goldfinch Bio, attempting to make treatments for kidney diseases and diabetic nephropathy, is shutting down. President and CEO Tony Johnson confirmed to Endpoints News Friday afternoon that the biotech shut down after “fundraising challenges in the current macro-environment.” Fierce Biotech first reported the news. Johnson, who joined in...
J&J says blood cancer drug improves progression-free survival in patients
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said on Friday an interim analysis showed its drug Carvykti met the main goal of improving progression-free survival in patients with a type of blood cancer in a late-stage study.
Healthline
Crohn’s Disease or Diverticulitis: How to Know the Difference
Symptoms of Crohn’s disease and diverticulitis can be very similar, but they are two separate conditions. Diagnostic tests and procedures like a colonoscopy can help your doctor to know which condition you have. Approximately. are hospitalized for diverticulitis each year in the United States. For some of these individuals,...
pharmacytimes.com
Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Significantly Improves Overall Survival in First-Line Advanced, Unresectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Specific data and results for pembrolizumab in patients with advanced or unresectable biliary tract cancer will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be submitted to regulatory authorities. Positive results from the phase 3 KEYNOTE-966 trial have found that pembrolizumab (Keytruda, Merck) in combination with standard of care...
massdevice.com
FDA approves Abbott’s spinal cord stimulation system for diabetic peripheral neuropathy
Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced today that the FDA approved its spinal cord stimulation system for treating painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). The Proclaim XR SCS system offers relief to patients with DPN, a debilitating complication of diabetes. These patients need alternatives to traditional treatment approaches like oral medication. Users of Proclaim XR can also use Abbott’s NeuroSphere virtual clinic.
Zacks.com
GSK Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
GSK plc. (. GSK - Free Report) will report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 21.11%. Shares of GSK have underperformed the industry in the past year. The stock has lost 37.0% compared with...
Healthline
Does Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Cause Peripheral Neuropathy?
Peripheral neuropathy is a rare complication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. It may also be a side effect of certain cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy. of all new leukemia diagnoses in the United States. Though CLL commonly progresses more slowly than acute leukemias and may never require treatment, it can eventually lead to complications.
Zacks.com
3 Equity REIT Stocks to Bet on Despite Industry Hiccups
Despite an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and an economic slowdown. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
Zacks.com
Cardinal Health (CAH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
CAH - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 25.00%. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average earnings surprise being 3.04%.
pharmacytimes.com
Phase 3 Trial Showed Zolbetuximab Significantly Improved Survival In Patients with Metastatic Gastric, Gastroesophageal Cancers
Zolbetuximab treatment reduced risk of death by 25% compared to placebo. Based on the results of the phase 3 SPOTLIGHT trial, zolbetuximab (Astellas Pharma), an investigational first-in-class Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2) targeted monoclonal antibody, and mFOLFOX6, a combination regimen of oxaliplatin, leucovorin, and fluorouracil, were found to increase progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with CLDN18.2-positive, HER2-negative, locally advanced unresectable or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma, compared to placebo. During the trial, PFS was the primary endpoint for the treatment arm, with secondary endpoints of overall survival (OS), objective response rate (ORR), duration of response (DoR), safety, tolerability, and quality-of-life.
Zacks.com
Avita Medical Inc. (RCEL) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?
RCEL - Free Report) shares rallied 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.23. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 31.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Medagadget.com
Peripheral Arterial Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Featuring 18+ Key Companies by DelveInsight
DelveInsight’s ‘Peripheral Arterial Disease Pipeline Insight 2023‘ report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Peripheral Arterial Disease pipeline domain.
ophthalmologytimes.com
HuidaGene Therapeutics gains FDA clearance for multinational clinical trial of investigational new drug
HG004 aims to be more effective than other AAV2 products in treatment of inherited retinal diseases caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene. HG004 is the company's first IND clearance from the FDA and aims to be more effective than AAV2 products. HuidaGene Therapeutics announced the FDA has cleared its...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Factors Likely to Support Clorox's (CLX) Earnings Beat in Q2
CLX - Free Report) is likely to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Feb 2. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports the quarterly results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,665 million, suggesting a decline...
Zacks.com
What's in Store for Reinsurance Group (RGA) in Q4 Earnings?
RGA - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, after the closing bell. RGA delivered an earnings surprise in three of the last four quarters while missing in one, the average being 49.74%. Factors to Note. Reinsurance Group’s fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to benefit...
Zacks.com
Cabot (CBT) to Boost CCA Capacity to Support EV Transition
CBT - Free Report) plans to invest roughly $200 million in U.S. Conductive Carbon Additives (CCA) for Electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery applications. This investment will take place over the next five years. The company will add capacity at its existing facility in Pampa, TX, focusing on expanding CBT’s CCA production in the United States.
