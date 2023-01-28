The worldwide cell therapy market was estimated to be worth of US$ 6,876.8 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$ 10,944.3 Mn. Because of the rising incidence of chronic diseases as well as expanding use of the expanding use of regenerative medicines around the world, the global market for cell therapy is expanding rapidly. Additionally, a greater emphasis on the advancement of cell therapies for the management of straightforward or difficult medical problems is anticipated to fuel market expansion. The cell treatment industry is likely to experience a slow growth, nonetheless, due to the factors like the increased cost of cell therapies and the poor reimbursement environment.

14 HOURS AGO