Winterville, NC

PCC Notes: College hires new dean to oversee Its CIT programming

By PCC News Service
 2 days ago

WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College has hired Patrick Jacques to serve as dean of its Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division.

Jacques, whose first day with the college was Jan. 17, is responsible for directing and supervising all activities within Pitt’s CIT division, which features 12 curriculum programs, as well as non-credit, short-term training programs. He said he is both “excited and nervous” about his new job.

“Pitt Community College has built a strong reputation for quality programs over the years, especially in CIT areas,” Jacques said. “I hope to continue to build on that reputation and develop a strong relationship with our community stakeholders to offer quality opportunities for our students and to assist in the economic growth of our county and surrounding areas.”

Jacques joins PCC from Robeson Community College, where he served two years as program director/apprenticeship coordinator and dean of Public Service and Applied Technology. Prior to working at Robeson, he spent nearly 26 years at Coastal Carolina Community College as head of the school’s Architectural Technology Department and also has three years of experience with the public school system.

“Mr. Jacques brings a wealth of industry knowledge and community college experience to PCC,” said Thomas Gould, PCC executive vice president of academic affairs and student services. “He is very committed to student success and will be a strong leader of our CIT faculty.”

The son of a career Marine, Jacques said he considers Havelock to be his hometown. He is a 1991 graduate of East Carolina University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology education, with a concentration in design and drafting. Four years later, he earned a master’s degree in Technology Education from Ball State University.

“I do believe I bring in a wealth of experience at the community college-level and have the passion and drive to work hard to make a difference,” he said. “I am motivated by working with our students and having an impact in their lives.”

In addition to developing solid working relationships with fellow PCC employees and the CIT faculty he supervises, Jacques said he is looking forward to “continuing and building” partnerships with local industry. He said his goal is to establish training opportunities that best fit the region’s current and future industrial needs, encourage more students to seek employment in CIT employment fields, and help attract new industry to the area.

“I believe that the training offered at PCC is essential to the development of a strong economic workforce for our area,” Jacques said. “The idea will be to continue to offer high-quality learning opportunities in both continuing education and curriculum areas that develop our students into lifelong learners” and meet the ever-growing demand for a highly-skilled workforce.

PCC offers written portion of cosmetology exam on campus

Eastern North Carolina residents pursuing cosmetology careers no longer have as far to travel to take state licensing exams, because the testing is now offered at PCC.

According to PCC Placement Testing Coordinator Crissy Stewart, Pitt is now offering the written portion of licensing exams needed for becoming a cosmetologist, esthetician, natural hair care specialist and/or nail technician. She said testing is available to current students and members of the community who meet exam eligibility requirements.

“Offering the exam at PCC for our cosmetology students and those from surrounding communities means they won’t have to drive as far as the Raleigh area or further to take their exams,” Stewart said. “North Carolina’s test sites are in Boone, Cary, Durham, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Wilmington and, since the beginning of January, Winterville.”

The North Carolina cosmetology written exam is a 90-minute test. There is also a cosmetology practical exam students must complete that is four to five hours long. Students who pass both exams may apply for a license from the North Carolina State Board of Cosmetology.

Stewart said the computer-based written exam is being administered in the PCC Testing Center, which is located in the Ed & Joan Warren Building on Pitt’s main campus. She said test-takers came from places like Goldsboro and Raleigh for the very first exam administered at PCC on Jan. 11, and the feedback they provided was positive.

“The students who tested with us said they were glad they didn’t have to drive as far for the exam, especially with the cost of gas,” Stewart said. “We’re super excited to be able to provide this service, and we are looking at adding more test dates in the future, as well as weekend testing opportunities.”

Students who qualify for the state licensing exam can register and pay for it by visiting https://provexam.com/scheduler/.

“The cost of the exam is $84, and the registration and payment steps are handled by ProV Exams,” Stewart said. “PCC does not handle that part of the process.”

Prior to registering for the exam, students can visit https://provexam.com/tutorials/ for step-by-step videos on how to schedule the test, test-taking tips, and general information on the exam.

For more details about testing at PCC, students may contact Stewart at 493-7561 or cystewart999@my.pittcc.edu.

Greenville, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

