Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Fututre With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
matadornetwork.com
For Fluffy Pancakes and Savory Croissants, Check Out These Breakfast Restaurants in San Francisco
A vacation to San Francisco might include a visit to Fisherman’s Wharf or a tour of Alcatraz, or perhaps a picnic in Golden Gate State Park. There are so many things to do in San Francisco, you’re going to need a detailed itinerary – and it should include where to grab breakfast so you’ll be fueled up for the day’s adventures. Breakfast in San Francisco looks like buttery pastries, soul food with a French twist, and spacious coffee shops. Once you’ve booked a comfortable San Francisco Airbnb and visited Umbrella Alley to get that perfect shot for your Instagram grid, check out these spots for the best breakfast in San Francisco.
Woodside's Huddart Park is a Bay Area hiking area 'lost to history'
A shadowy elite built his wealth by cutting down trees but then ironically preserved his property to become a park.
KRON4
Vallejo native Louie Valentino talks Bay Area career
Louie Valentino chats with host Olivia Horton about his career in the Bay Area. Watch the clip to hear what is was like working with E-40, Too Short and Mistah F.A.B.
KQED
In Defiance of Fear and Tragedy, Oakland's Chinatown Hosts First Lunar New Year Parade in Decades
Bay Area residents gathered in Oakland’s Chinatown today for the city's first Lunar New Year Parade in decades. January 22 marks the start of the Year of the Rabbit (and the Vietnamese Year of the Cat). Hosted by the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council (OCIC), the parade comes at a time when community members are hoping to augur a fresh and positive start after the COVID pandemic, a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and violence since the start of the pandemic, and two recent mass shootings that claimed the lives of 18 people in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park.
sfstandard.com
Move Over Arsicault, I Have a New Favorite San Francisco Croissant
Monday is National Croissant Day and in honor of the calorie-laden holiday, Yelp put together a list of the top 30 spots across the U.S. and Canada to grab your own buttery pastry. It’s somewhat of a surprise that the top five recommendations are all in California—but much less of...
Has the cost of living in the Bay Area always been this high?
San Francisco is one of the 10 most expensive cities in the world.
Former Top Chef San Francisco home for sale for $4.4M
The house is back on the market after it last sold in 2018.
7x7.com
6 Super-Cozy Inns in Northern California
Overworked, under-appreciated, and in need of some quiet time? Trade the lurking children and busy staff of a resort for a boutique inn. Snuggle in front of a fire with a good book, take a long soak in the tub—hell, don’t even bother getting out of bed for breakfast in the morning. They’ll bring it right to you. Winter, spring, summer or fall, you won’t find better rest and relaxation than at these six cozy Northern California inns.
Mumu Hot Pot Is Steaming Up for its San Francisco Debut
The Bay Area-based restaurant is coming to 2 Varela Avenue, not far from Stonestown shopping mall, and it's opening in spring 2023.
nobhillgazette.com
San Francisco Cotillion Club Celebrates the 80th Debutante Ball
The ultimate social network was celebrated on December 22 as 27 debutantes took their curtsy during the 80th anniversary of the Cotillion Club of San Francisco. This old guard tradition, populated by founding families of Gold Rush–era San Francisco and the Peninsula (think: lumber, press barons, locomotives or silver mines), kicked off precisely at 10 p.m. as bandleader Laurent Fourgo fired up classic tunes (à la “A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody”) in the ballroom salons of the storied Palace Hotel.
Chef-Led Wine Bar, Vinovero, Is Coming to Los Gatos
Chef Michele Bevilacqua is opening a new Italian-style wine bar and eatery at 326 N Santa Cruz Avenue.
Vegan McDonald’s Dupe Now Open in San Francisco
Mr. Charlie’s is bringing the nostalgic fast-food vibes to the Bay Area!. Among the fast-food giants, McDonald’s is probably the least vegan-friendly. The fries are cooked in beef fat, none of the burgers are veganizable, and even the fruit smoothies contain yogurt. But thanks to Mr. Charlie’s, Los Angeles vegans get to reminisce on the iconic burgers, nuggets, and fries. And now, Bay Area vegans can too! Because the vegan McDonald’s dupe is now open in San Francisco.
hoodline.com
United Playaz founder opening new SoMa dispensary on Saturday
Anyone involved with community activism in San Francisco probably knows Rudy Corpuz, Jr. He’s the founder of the youth violence prevention group United Playaz, who may be best known for ten years of gun buyback programs to keep SF’s streets safer. But starting Saturday, January 28, you’ll know Rudy Corpuz, Jr. as the equity owner of San Francisco’s newest dispensary Stiiizy SoMa, located near where he grew up, and right within the SoMa Pilipinas Filipino Cultural Heritage District.
San Francisco small business owner makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day
(KRON) -- KRON 4 continues Lunar New Year Coverage with Kevin Chan, the owner of Golden Gate Cookie Factory. He joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin to talk about the history of the fortune cookie, and how his team makes 10,000 fortune cookies by hand a day.
SFGate
Dire BART projections: Nine station closures, cutting two lines
Barring a sudden return to pre-pandemic ridership levels, BART's long-term future will likely hinge on a future ballot measure that would partially subsidize the transit agency, officials said Thursday. The San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas have the lowest office occupancy rates among the top-10 biggest metros in the...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
KRON4
Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols' death
Citizen App: Oakland protest after Tyre Nichols’ …. Man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman honored in …. 26-year-old Brandon Tsay was honored on Sunday in Alhambra for his heroic actions, disarming the gunman who left 11 people dead and nine others wounded in Monterey Park. He was awarded a...
socketsite.com
Bay Area Population Revised Down, S.F. Dropped the Most
Having just been revised down, the estimated population of San Francisco proper decreased by 4,356 from July of 2021 (838,402) to July of 2022 (834,046) and is down by 36,084 or 4.1 percent since July of 2020, representing the largest percentage decline in population across all nine Bay Area counties.
The Half Moon Bay shooting was prompted by a $100 repair bill, local prosecutor says
The man charged with killing seven people in Half Moon Bay this past week reportedly told police he carried out the attack after a supervisor demanded he pay to repair a forklift damaged at work.
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San Francisco
CALIFORNIA - There are several good hot dog spots in San Francisco, California, that you should consider visiting while in the city. You'll find all the options you need here if you're looking to eat a traditional hot dog or sample some delicious Asian-style hot dogs. Whether you want something a little more adventurous or want to have your hot dog in a great location, there are plenty of options.
