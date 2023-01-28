Read full article on original website
Americans traveling between Mexico, U.S. see vacations turn into nightmares at the border
Americans in recent months have had their vacation plans in Mexico turn into nightmares after they were detained, fined, and in some cases imprisoned over alleged mistakes.
mansionglobal.com
Forget Florida—U.S. Retirees Are Hitting the Rainforest in Ecuador
When American expat retirees and vacation-home shoppers look outside the U.S. they traditionally flock to the Caribbean, Baja or Costa Rica to take advantage of peaceful surroundings and more value for their dollar. Now, a new hotbed for escapees of the U.S. real estate market awaits those willing to look a little farther south.
Shipping-container wall is all gone in southwestern Arizona near Yuma
"The containers were meaningless and served no purpose," said Quiroz. "It cost Arizona taxpayers almost $170 million."
Jalopnik
Plane Passengers in Mexico Were Caught in a Gunfight Between the Cartel and Mexican Military
A passenger plane in Culiacán, Mexico took on gunfire moments before takeoff on Thursday as Mexican military captured the son of the notorious former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The former cartel boss’s son, Ovidio Guzmán, was not aboard the Aeromexico flight caught in the crossfire, but the plane in question was taxiing for takeoff when military planes landing on the airstrip nearby drew fire from the cartel, according to Reuters.
americanmilitarynews.com
Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
Arizona Spent $175 Million on Shipping Containers and Some Believe They Were Effective
Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey wanted to protect the state from migrants by placing shipping containers along the southern border with Mexico. Now that the federal government wanted the containers removed, this cost the state around $175 million.
Beaches of Cuba
Cuba is a Caribbean island country known for its beautiful beaches, crystal-clear waters, and warm tropical climate. Whether you are looking for a relaxing vacation spot or an adventure-filled destination, Cuba's beaches have something to offer for everyone.
11 Gang Members Arrested for Failed Motorcycle Hit on Famous Mexican TV Anchor
MEXICO CITY — Less than a month after a brazen attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, authorities are claiming they’ve solved the crime. Mexico City police arrested 11 people on Wednesday allegedly connected to the Dec. 15 attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva, who narrowly escaped death after two hitmen on a motorcycle sprayed bullets on the Imagen Televisión news anchor while he hid inside his armored SUV.
WNCT
US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration agreed to lower part of a border wall planned in the southwest corner of the continental United States, advocates said Thursday, dismissing the concession as a token gesture. Opposition prompted a construction pause in August at Friendship Park, which was inaugurated in...
TravelPulse
2023 Travel Guide to Mexico
Mexico weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than most countries and continues to be among the world's most-visited destinations in 2023. In addition to being easily accessed from the U.S., Canada, Latin and South America and even Europe, Mexico offers travelers a wide variety of unique experiences, from quintessential worry-free beach getaways in areas like Cancun and the Riviera Maya to world-class golf, whale watching and rejuvenating spa treatments in places like Los Cabos. Visitors will also want to explore Mexico's vibrant capital city in Mexico City and make some new friends in the LGBTQ-friendly Puerto Vallarta.
TravelPulse
5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States
There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
Antigovernment protests spread across Peru and near tourist draw of Machu Picchu
Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte's government that have left dozens of people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country.
US Magazine
Paradise Awaits! The Corazón Cabo Resort Features Spectacular Ocean Views and Celebrates Mexican Culture
If you’re searching for your next vacation destination, look no further – Corazón Cabo Spa & Resort is the perfect spot! Located in the heart of Medano Beach where the Sea of Cortez meets the Pacific Ocean, the new waterfront property allows guests a chance to relax from the chaos of everyday life.
TravelPulse
Mexican Caribbean Expected To Have Less Sargassum This Year
Data shows that less Sargassum is expected to reach the shorelines of the Mexican Caribbean during the 2023 season. According to a report from the National Institute of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Inapesca) and the Interdisciplinary Center for Marine Sciences (Cicimar), officials analyzed the behavior of the volumes and biomass of the two most prevalent species of Sargassum.
Washington Examiner
Mexico finds over 50 children from Guatemala in truck near US border
More than 50 unaccompanied Guatemalan children were found in Mexico in a crowded truck near the U.S. border, Mexican authorities said Thursday. The country's National Institute of Migration said there were 67 migrants in the truck, including 57 children, mostly boys aged between 14 and 17, and a mother and daughter, all without proper migration permits, Reuters reported.
TravelPulse
US Tourist Fined for Driving Across Florence’s Famed Medieval Bridge
Once again, an American abroad has managed to astonish local authorities and appall the public by endangering the integrity of one of Italy’s national architectural treasures. This time, it was the centuries-old Ponte Vecchio, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which spans the narrowest section of the Arno River in the timeless city of Florence.
getawaycouple.com
Baja Camping for Beginners
If you have never camped in Baja, you haven’t been camping. Picture this: A night under the star-lit sky as you perched on the cliffs, with the waves crashing below you. There’s nothing but the open road, taco street stands, and fresh food markets beckoning you along the journey through Baja. But maybe you’re a bit intimidated when camping in foreign places.
