Yardbarker
Jordan Pope heats up to lead Oregon St. past Colorado
Jordan Pope made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Oregon State emerged with a 60-52 win over Colorado on Saturday in Corvallis, Ore. Glenn Taylor Jr. had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oregon State (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12), which trailed by one at the half. The Beavers have won two of three following a six-game losing streak.
Cal Women Come Close Again, But Lose to Oregon
Golden Bears had a lead with less than two minutes left, but suffered their sixth straight loss
Couisnard scores 18, Oregon beats Utah 68-56
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 18 points and Oregon beat Utah 68-56 on Saturday night for its 11th straight win in the series. Couisnard was 7-of-14 shooting and had five rebounds and four assists. He has scored nine-plus points in each of his three games since returning from a left knee injury. Will Richardson added 12 points and seven assists for Oregon (13-9, 7-4 Pac-12). N’Faly Dante grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points. Couisnard and Richardson combined for 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and had three 3s in the second half for the Ducks. Lazar Stefanovic scored 14 points for Utah (15-8, 8-4), which ended a three-game win streak. Branden Carlson, the Utes’ leading scorer, had 13 points. Carlson was 2 of 14 from the floor and missed all six of his 3-point attempts but was 9 of 10 from the line and had eight rebounds. Utah finished 16 of 57 (28%) from the field. Stefanovic made four of the Utes’ eight 3-pointers.
Oregon sweeps season series, wins 11th straight game vs. Utah
Jermaine Couisnard’s 18 points and a strong defensive effort from led Oregon to a 68-56 win over Utah on Saturday
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Illinois 86, Michigan St. 76
ILLINOIS (17-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.877, FT .958. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Bryant 3-6, Shoup-Hill 1-1, Oden 1-1, Cook 0-3, Peebles 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Bostic 1) Turnovers: 14 (Bryant 6, McKenzie 3, Cook 2, Bostic 1, Oden 1, Shoup-Hill 1) Steals: 10 (McKenzie 5, Bryant 2, Cook 2, Shoup-Hill 1)
247Sports
Post-Game Thoughts: Runnin' Utes unable to overcome the Oregon Ducks, lose 68-56
The Runnin' Utes lose to the Oregon Ducks tonight by a score of 68-56. The Utes were unable to keep pace and were unable to steal a valuable win against the Ducks. Unfortunately, this game changed significantly in the opening minutes of action. Gabe Madsen suffered an apparent knee injury that relegated him to the bench for the night. That's not to say that Madsen would've changed the outcome of this game but the effect of his absence was quite apparent. Utah simply did not have enough offensively as guys had to try to punch above their weight.
Oregon a 'Top 5 school' for tight end after visiting Oregon over the weekend
The Oregon Football program hosted tight end prospect Ryner Swanson for an unofficial visit recently, giving both the prospect and the football program a chance to better get.
Porterville Recorder
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn St. 66
MARYLAND (18-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.333, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Meyers 2-7, Sellers 2-3, McDaniel 2-2, Alexander 1-3, Briggs 1-3, Miller 0-2, Pinzan 0-3) Blocked Shots: 1 (Sellers 1) Turnovers: 19 (Meyers 3, Miller 3, Sellers 3, Briggs 2, Cooke 2, McDaniel 2, Masonius 1, Pinzan 1, Alexander 1,...
chatsports.com
Ducks and Utes Face Off on Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon men's basketball hosts Utah on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. PT. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 29-10 all-time against Utah. » The Ducks are 22-2 against Utah under Coach Altman. » UO has won 10 in a row...
Porterville Recorder
USA Today Top 25 Poll
The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 men's basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team's RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week's poll:. RecordPtsPvs. 1. Purdue (32)21-18001. 18-37314. 3. Houston20-27083. 4. Virginia16-36626. 5. Alabama18-36592. 6. Kansas State18-36495.
Ducks announce date and time for 2023 Oregon Spring Game
We now know how much longer we’re going to have to wait to watch the Oregon Ducks play inside of Autzen Stadium again. On Monday, the date and time for Oregon’s annual 2023 Spring Game will be played. The inter-squad scrimmage will take place on Saturday, April 29, at Autzen Stadium at 1 p.m. The date is important not only so that fans can prepare accordingly, but also because it comes before the second window opens for the transfer portal. Starting on May 1, players have 15 days to enter the portal if they would like and try to find a new...
Pac-12 bubble watch: USC now leading the pack after Utah and Arizona State lose big
The bubble news keeps getting better for USC within the Pac-12. The Trojans have taken care of business in their last two games by beating Arizona State and UCLA. USC did not play on Saturday, since a rivalry game week is just a one-game week for Pac-12 basketball teams. There is no second game of a homestand to play.
2024 EDGE Jaxson Jones commits to Oregon
Yuma (Ariz.) Yuma Catholic three-star EDGE Jaxson Jones has committed to Oregon on his visit this weekend, his father announced on Twitter Sunday. Jone was previously committed to Washington but from the Huskies last month. Jones is the No. 663 overall prospect and No. 43 EDGE in the 2024 cycle,...
