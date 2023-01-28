ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Tumwater flies past W.F. West in 2A EvCo tilt, remains undefeated in league play

By Doug Drowley
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C9iWy_0kUH9s4I00

The T-Birds allowed themselves the time for one celebratory yell. Then the Tumwater High School boys basketball team seemingly moved on in their heads.

Sure, the last 11 minutes of Friday night’s 65-50 Class 2A Evergreen Conference victory over visiting W.F. West was more than fun as the T-Birds finally got out and running, feeding each other alley-oop passes and throwing down dunks. But, the work isn’t done.

Tumwater has a final regular season home game on Tuesday night against crosstown rival Black Hills. And the Wolves are just a game behind the T-Birds (15-4, 11-0 2A EvCo) in the loss column. Black Hills (13-5, 9-1) still has two league games to play.

“Most important game of the season,” Tumwater senior Andrew Collins said. “I think we’re on track to win the league championship. Let’s go win this. Let’s go hard.”

The T-Birds went hard on Friday. It just didn’t become easy and fun until there were just 3 minutes, 7 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Just before Luke Brewer made a 3-pointer at that moment, the Bearcats (12-6, 6-4) still held a slim 36-34 lead thanks to a basket inside from W.F. West big man Soren Dalan. Dalan was fouled as he rolled in the ball right at the rim, but the 6-foot-11 post missed the free throw.

To that point in the game, Dalan had been the dominant force. The basket gave him 16 points — he finished with a team-high 20 to go with 14 rebounds — and gave W.F. West its final lead of the game.

“He’s tough,” Tumwater coach Josh Wilson said. “He’s a big kid and they do a good job finding him. We just had to have a little bit of focus. We started to have a little more intention, running another guy at him as soon as he touched the ball.”

The adjustment disrupted the Bearcats offense and put more pressure on the W.F. West guards. That pressure turned into turnovers and runout baskets over the final 11 minutes of the game.

Brewer’s 3-ball started a 16-2 run that covered the final 3:07 of the third and the first 2:16 of the fourth quarter. It ended when Luke Reid fed Collins a lob at the rim and Collins slammed the ball through the hoop with 5:44 to play and the T-Birds suddenly holding a 53-38 lead.

It was one of four massive dunks from Collins, who finished with a game-high 22 points. Brewer also had two big dunks in the game and finished with 17 points — 11 in the second half.

“My whole goal every game is to have fun as a team,” Collins said. “That really puts it together. Almost every dunk was from a teammate and that’s just what I live for. I love that. It gets our team going, it gets the crowd going, it gets everyone excited to watch us. It gets us excited to play and there’s nothing better than that.”

A Tyler Klatush 3-pointer eventually pulled the Bearcats back within 10 with 4:55 to go. But seconds later, Reid scored the last of his 16 points to ignite another 10-0 spurt that again ended with a big Collins dunk on a nifty pass from underneath the basket by Gunnar Harroun.

That exchange gave Tumwater its biggest lead of the night, 63-43, with 2:14 left.

“I think getting out there and running kind of got to W.F. West for a second,” Wilson said. “Their energy started to dip a little bit, and we kept at it, kept running and stuck with the game plan. It kind of opened it up there in the second half, which is fun.”

Once the final buzzer sounded though, fun over. At least until Tuesday, the T-Birds hope.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

T-Birds Pull Away From Bearcats to Remain Perfect in League Play

W.F. West: Dalan 18, Klatush 12, Brumfield 11, Jones 4, Potter 3, Anouma 2, Kelley 1. Tumwater: Collins 22, Reid 16, L. Brewer 15, Harroun 4, T. Brewer 4, Oram 2, Hopkins 2. Though W.F. West kept pace with league-leading Tumwater for three quarters, the Thunderbirds proved too much for the Bearcats for the second time this season in a 65-50 Tumwater win Friday night in Thurston County.
TUMWATER, WA
thecomeback.com

Former five-star QB makes big transfer move

A former five-star quarterback in the transfer portal has found his next home. Former Washington QB Sam Huard announced Monday on social media that he will transfer to Cal Poly. Over the last two seasons, Huard played in five games for the Huskies, completing 54.5% of his (24-of-44) while passing for 265 yards with one passing touchdown and four interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
WTRF

Stevenson: “It was going in like it was supposed to”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Erik Stevenson returned to form Saturday afternoon inside the Coliseum. Over the course of 40 minutes of action, the senior guard ignited the home crowd and heated up right in front of their eyes en route to West Virginia’s first 30-point individual performance in almost two years.
MORGANTOWN, WV
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Frigid sunshine into Monday, rain by Thursday

SEATTLE - Don't let the beautiful sunshine fool you – it may look like summer, but it feels like winter stepping outside. Highs will only reach the upper 30s for most! We'll be dry into Wednesday. Lowland rain and mountain snow return Thursday. Temperatures today are super below average....
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Frigid, but sunny start to the workweek in Puget Sound

It will be a frigid, sunny start to the workweek across the Puget Sound, with highs only in the 30s. The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the overnight low will be around 26 degrees in Seattle. A wind chill advisory remains in effect for the South Washington Cascades until...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Global Company Ameresco Sees Lewis County as an Emerging Power

Note: This content was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of the monthly Economic Report supplement published in The Chronicle. To learn more about the Alliance, visit https://lewiscountyalliance.org/. Ameresco, with 60 offices around the world and regional offices in Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, focuses on...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
11K+
Followers
221
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy