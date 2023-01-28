Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Jacob Markstrom Has Done More Harm Than Good for Flames
Jacob Markstrom may have been what the Calgary Flames needed for one season, but he hasn’t been reliable for most of his time spent with the organization. This is his third season as a member of the Flames after signing a six-year, $6 million average annual value (AAV) deal in 2020 and the majority of it has been underwhelming play the goaltender would like to forget.
FOX Sports
Hurricanes bring 5-game win streak into matchup against the Kings
Los Angeles Kings (28-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (32-9-8, first in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Hurricanes -210, Kings +180. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes will try to keep a five-game win streak going when they host the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina has a...
Yardbarker
Is Marc-Andre Fleury still the Wild’s Game 1 playoff starter?
Daily Faceoff hockey analysts Tyler Yaremchuk and Mike McKenna appeared on Monday’s episode of Daily Faceoff Live to touch upon a broad range of topics, including the Minnesota Wild’s goaltending situation. Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson have shared the crease in Minnesota this season, with the results thus...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Hurricanes host Bruins seeking fifth straight win
Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from two games Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-8) haven't missed much of a beat this season, even when they've lost key players to injury. It was tough to see forward Max Pacioretty sustain a torn Achilles on Jan. 19, especially after he missed the first 38 games of the season recovering from Achilles surgery. The Hurricanes have kept on going, winning four in a row, including the game Pacioretty had to leave. They'll go for a fifth straight win against the League's best, the Boston Bruins (38-6-5), at PNC Arena on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; SN, BSSO, NESN, ESPN+, SN NOW). The Hurricanes, who are also on a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), are first in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of the New Jersey Devils. Forward Martin Necas leads them with 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 48 games, and is first with three overtime goals, two of which he's scored in Carolina's past two wins (3-2 against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday and 5-4 against the San Jose Sharks on Friday). I mean, this is best against best in the Eastern Conference, so you don't need to sell the game much past that. But for the Hurricanes, it's a chance to get a little breathing room between them and the Devils before the All-Star break. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer.
Yardbarker
Eagles Get Redemption In Texas
The Colorado Eagles came into Texas for the second night in a row looking for redemption. And redemption is what they got. At first, the Texas Stars looked like they were going to control the game, but the Eagles never gave up. Colorado came out guns blazing and did not stop. My game summary is below!
NBC Sports
Bruins' latest loss at Hurricanes shows importance of No. 1 seed in playoffs
It took a lot longer than expected, but the Boston Bruins are finally battling some real adversity during the 2022-23 NHL season. Sunday's 4-1 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes was Boston's third consecutive defeat -- the first time that's happened all year. After beginning the five-game road trip with...
NHL Odds: Bruins vs. Hurricanes prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/29/2023
The Boston Bruins will play for the second day in a row as they face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena. Skate past the blue line as we share our NHL odds series by making a Bruins-Hurricanes prediction and pick while showing you how to watch. The...
