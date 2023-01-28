Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash
SEATTLE — An armed robbery ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of a suspect in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police said two men approached a group of five people who were at the Water Tower Observation Deck at...
KGMI
Mount Vernon Pastor Arrested After Investigation Uncovers Drug-Dealing Business
MOUNT VERNON, Wash.- A pastor who admits to leading a “double life” faces charges for dealing drugs in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties. KIRO reports officers arrested 57-year-old Steve Parker in Mount Vernon January 19th and found nearly three pounds of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. Court documents state...
Tukwila police recover costume mask and gun from man who fled police
Tukwila — Tukwila police recovered a costume mask and handgun from a man who entered two Tukwila stores on Sunday around 6 p.m., according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were alerted to a man, armed and wearing a costume mask, that had entered a store in Tukwila and was circling different sections, the report said.
q13fox.com
Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
Do you recognize this car used in an Auburn convenience store theft?
AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department is hoping the public can help officers find those responsible for stealing from a convenience store last week. On Sunday, Jan. 22, officers were called to a report of a theft at the store on Auburn Way North. Surveillance video shows the...
Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody
One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
Chronicle
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
Chronicle
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
q13fox.com
Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery
SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
Bremerton couple sentenced for selling large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine
A federal judge sentenced a Bremerton couple to prison Friday for trafficking large quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. David Berryhill, 46, was sentenced to 90 months in prison for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, while his 50-year-old fiancé Jamie Kelly was sentenced to 72 months in prison.
q13fox.com
Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire
TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
Authorities investigating after man shot, killed in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the 12600 block of 90th Avenue East, near Rogers High School, after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot.
centraloregondaily.com
White supremacists sentenced after attacking Black DJ at Washington bar
SEATTLE (AP) — Four white men with white supremacist ties have been sentenced in federal court in Seattle for a 2018 assault on a Black DJ in the suburb of Lynnwood. All four were convicted of committing a hate crime and making false statements. The Daily Herald reports Jason...
Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police
Police in Seattle responded to a report of a burglary at a woman's home Friday evening and found a suspect in the bathroom taking a bath with his clothes on, authorities said.
Olympia Police Department investigating ‘suspicious death’
The Olympia Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest. The department has not provided many details about the incident, but said a passerby reported seeing a person down in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday. The person, a...
Car thefts in Auburn alone hits 120 in January
A rash of stolen cars is prompting neighbors to take action on their own. So far this month, 120 have been reported stolen in Auburn, according to Auburn police. A spokesperson said car thefts in the triple-digits has been the new norm for months. The situation is similar in Renton....
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?
According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are out of control in Seattle, to the point that it has become a public nuisance. So she is suing the carmakers. The lawsuit claims that in 2021, thieves stole 158 Hyundais and Kias, and then last year, that jumped to 825.
Marysville RV fire kills woman, severely burns man
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Flames burned through an RV on Sunday night, killing a woman and sending a man to the hospital. Firefighters were called to the RV off 41st Avenue Northeast shortly after 8:30 p.m. Marysville fire crews said they arrived to find the RV engulfed in flames. They...
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
