Seatac, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Capitol Hill armed robbery ends in rollover crash

SEATTLE — An armed robbery ended in a rollover crash and the arrest of a suspect in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Police said two men approached a group of five people who were at the Water Tower Observation Deck at...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek ID of gunman in Maple Valley pot shop robbery

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. - King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify the gunman who was with 28-year-old Joseph Allen Kessler when the two robbed Goobie’s Doobies in Maple Valley on Aug. 13. Kessler was arrested in November and remains in the King County Jail...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
KING 5

Man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

One of the two men charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state over the holidays to cover a burglary was ordered released from federal custody Friday to seek substance abuse help. A federal judge issued the order for Matthew Greenwood, 32, after renewed efforts by his attorney to get...
PUYALLUP, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies seek 2 suspects in Shelton gas station robbery

SHELTON, Wash. - Mason County Sheriff’s deputies need help identifying two suspects in a gas station robbery in Shelton. According to authorities, two men robbed the Taylor Towne 76 Gas Station around 9:37 p.m. Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says the men stole beer and attacked the clerk, then...
SHELTON, WA
q13fox.com

Hundreds gather to mourn 5 family members killed in a fire

TUMWATER, Wash. - Hundreds of people packed the Tumwater District Stadium on Sunday night – not for a football game, but for a goodbye. On Saturday, January 21st a fire ripped through the Cox family home in rural Thurston County. Steven and Destiny Cox were killed along with three of their children.
TUMWATER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Authorities investigating after man shot, killed in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Puyallup on Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to the 12600 block of 90th Avenue East, near Rogers High School, after a woman reported that her boyfriend had been shot.
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car thefts in Auburn alone hits 120 in January

A rash of stolen cars is prompting neighbors to take action on their own. So far this month, 120 have been reported stolen in Auburn, according to Auburn police. A spokesperson said car thefts in the triple-digits has been the new norm for months. The situation is similar in Renton....
AUBURN, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?

According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are out of control in Seattle, to the point that it has become a public nuisance. So she is suing the carmakers. The lawsuit claims that in 2021, thieves stole 158 Hyundais and Kias, and then last year, that jumped to 825.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Marysville RV fire kills woman, severely burns man

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Flames burned through an RV on Sunday night, killing a woman and sending a man to the hospital. Firefighters were called to the RV off 41st Avenue Northeast shortly after 8:30 p.m. Marysville fire crews said they arrived to find the RV engulfed in flames. They...
MARYSVILLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA

