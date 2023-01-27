Read full article on original website
Novo Nordisk A/S expected to post earnings of DKK5.82 a share - Earnings Preview
* Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 1. * The Bagsvaerd Denmark-based company is expected to report a 22.2% increase in revenue to DKK46.832 billion from DKK38.33 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S is for earnings of DKK5.82 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Novo Nordisk A/S is $147, above its last closing price of $138.09. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Danish crowns). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 6.32 6.32 6.34 Beat 0.4 Jun. 30 2022 5.83 5.54 5.86 Beat 5.7 Mar. 31 2022 5.72 5.69 6.22 Beat 9.3 Dec. 31 2021 4.70 4.70 4.76 Beat 1.3 Sep. 5.00 4.99 5.27 Beat 5.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 4.75 4.75 5.26 Beat 10.8 Mar. 31 2021 5.13 5.13 5.45 Beat 6.2 Dec. 31 2020 3.94 3.94 4.01 Beat 1.9 This summary was machine generated January 30 at 06:32 GMT. All figures in Danish crowns unless otherwise stated.
Chubb Ltd expected to post earnings of $4.25 a share - Earnings Preview
* Chubb Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 31. * The Zurich Zuerich-based company is expected to report a 8.4% increase in revenue to $9.23 billion from $8.52 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Chubb Ltd is for earnings of $4.25 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Chubb Ltd is $248, above its last closing price of $227.33. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.42 2.59 3.17 Beat 22.2 Jun. 30 2022 3.68 3.62 4.20 Beat 15.9 Mar. 31 2022 3.47 3.48 3.82 Beat 9.8 Dec. 31 2021 3.32 3.29 3.81 Beat 15.8 Sep. 2.06 2.16 2.64 Beat 22.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 3.11 3.01 3.62 Beat 20.4 Mar. 31 2021 2.45 2.49 2.52 Beat 1.4 Dec. 31 2020 2.85 2.82 3.18 Beat 12.6 This summary was machine generated January 27 at 23:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Saint-Gobain Completes Acquisition Of Termica San Luis In Argentina
* HAS COMPLETED THE ACQUISITION OF TERMICA SAN LUIS, A LEADER IN STONE WOOL INSULATION IN ARGENTINA. * WITH SALES OF OVER €300 MILLION AND THE STRONG PROFITABLE GROWTH ACHIEVED OVER MANY YEARS, SAINT-GOBAIN HOLDS THE LEADING POSITION IN SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION IN ARGENTINA Source text: https://bit.ly/3WOKbwH Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
3 Energy Stocks Poised to Outshine Earnings Estimates in Q4
COP - Free Report) . Midstream stock Enterprise Products Partners (. PBF - Free Report) are also in the spotlight. Per data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), the average West Texas Intermediate crude prices in October, November and December were recorded at $87.55 per barrel, $84.37 per barrel and $76.44 per barrel, respectively. In comparison, in the year-ago respective months, average oil prices were reported at $81.48 per barrel, $79.15 per barrel and $71.71 per barrel, per the EIA’s data.
Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd -Otsuka Applies For Additional Indication Of Adjunctive Treatment Of Major Depressive Disorder For Rexulti (Brexpiprazole) In Japan
* OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO LTD: OTSUKA APPLIES FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION OF ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER FOR REXULTI (BREXPIPRAZOLE) IN JAPAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
Stora Enso Proposes Kari Jordan As Chairman
* NOMINATION BOARD PROPOSES THAT KARI JORDAN BE ELECTED CHAIR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Sylvania Platinum Ltd Posts Qtrly EBITDA Of $20 Mln
* SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD Q2 EBITDA 20.0 MILLION USD VERSUS 26.4 MILLION USD YEAR AGO. * SYLVANIA PLATINUM LTD - FY2023 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE INCREASED, TARGETING 70,000 TO 72,000 4E PGM OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Why Seagate Technology Shares Are Trading Higher Today?
Seagate Technology STX shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected 2023 Q2 results. Seagate reported quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $0.10. This is a 93.36 percent decrease over earnings of $2.41 per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.89 billion, versus the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. This is a 39.35 percent decrease over sales of $3.12 billion the same period last year.
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
TABLE-Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park<3471.T>-6 MTH forecast
Jan 30 (Reuters) Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Jul 31, 2023 Jul 31, 2023 LATEST PRIOR FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 11.59 10.78 Net 4.23 4.06 Div 7,344 yen 7,052 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3471.T.
