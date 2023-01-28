Columbia Gas of Ohio customers to see rate increase

Columbia Gas of Ohio customers will see their bills increase by about $4 a month later this year, as the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) accepted a rate settlement agreement for the company Thursday.

Under the settlement terms, the company is authorized to file rates that will result in an incremental price increase through 2027. It also modifies the company’s programs for low-income customers.

The total fixed charges on a residential customer bill will equate to a $3.76 per month increase, said Erica Chronaberry, Columbia spokesperson.

“This increase request reflects the costs necessary to continue providing safe, affordable, reliable natural gas service,” she said.

Columbia must file final tariffs with PUCO and notify its customers within 30 days before the rate increase can go into effect.

Columbia will increase the total fixed customer charge to $56.15 a month by 2028, regardless of how much gas is used. The current total fixed customer charge is $36.57 per month. The nearly $20-a-month hike will start later this year, and will be staggered over the next five years.

The rate increase could be less, depending on the level of capital investments in Columbia’s system to improve “safety and reliability over the next five years,” Chronaberry said.

The cost of natural gas is not a part of this case, PUCO said.

The rate increase is expected to produce a total increase in base distribution rates by $68.19 million on an annual basis, PUCO said in a press release.

Columbia, which serves approximately 1.45 million customers, will continue WarmChoice — its low-income home weatherization program. The company will provide the program $70 million in funding over the next five years. Columbia will implement a new $3.5 million bill-payment assistance program.

“Columbia is committed to our customers and the communities we proudly serve,” Chronaberry said. “In addition, Columbia offers a wide variety of bill payment assistance, energy efficiency programs, payment plans and PIPP to help those customers who need assistance.”

PUCO modified the settlement to clarify the $3.5 million in bill-payment assistance should be funded by Columbia Gas of Ohio shareholders, and not in part by customers.

“The settlement agreement in this case is a reasonable resolution to this case that balances impacts to monthly bills while supporting utility investments in safety and economic development programs,” PUCO Chair Jenifer French said.

The agreement authorizes Columbia to continue its infrastructure replacement program (IRP) to replace aging infrastructure, and its capital expenditure program (CEP) to recover incremental capital investments over the next five years.

The maximum monthly charges under these programs are as follows:

IRP: $2.77 in 2023; $4.05 in 2024; $5.35 in 2025; $6.70 in 2026; $8.47 in 2027.CEP: $3.41 in 2023; $4.80 in 2024; $6.15 in 2024; $7.26 in 2026; and $8.74 in 2027.

Annual rate caps included in the settlement agreement will reduce potential future charges by a collective $482 million compared to what Columbia sought in its original application.

Any costs under these programs are subject to PUCO review, approval and audit.

Columbia reached the settlement agreement with PUCO staff, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, commercial customer groups, natural gas suppliers and governmental aggregators, and the Schools Council on the company’s request to modify its natural gas rates, Chronaberry said.

Throughout the PUCO process, several groups have been against Columbia’s proposed rate increase.

In a statement released Thursday, the Environmental Law and Policy Center said in a statement released Thursday it was disappointed in the PUCO’s decision. The nonprofit has offices throughout the Midwest, including Columbus.

“Raising the fixed customer charge to $58 per month guarantees utility profits at the expense of consumers. It particularly hurts low-income customers who typically use less gas,” said Robert Kelter, the center’s senior attorney. “The Commission made matters worse by also approving Columbia’s cancelation of all but one low-income energy efficiency programs that help customers lower bills. This decision will cause many customers to face increased difficulties paying their bills.”