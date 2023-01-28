Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weisradio.com
Amos comes up big for Warriors in win at Alexandria
ANNISTON – Jack Amos made a living on the football field having people underestimate him because of his size. Being the smallest guy on the basketball floor has its advantages, too. For one, you can sneak into places unnoticed and come up with the big play. That’s what happened...
280living.com
Eagles girls bowling team reaches new heights
GADSDEN -- The Oak Mountain High School girls bowling team made history this season, posting a third-place finish in the Class 6A-7A state tournament Jan. 27 at The Alley in Gadsden. The semifinals appearance was a first for the Eagles, as they advanced in the state tournament for the first...
Gadsden, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gadsden. The Ashville High School basketball team will have a game with Gaston High School on January 30, 2023, 14:30:00. The Ashville High School basketball team will have a game with Gaston High School on January 30, 2023, 15:30:00.
weisradio.com
Spring Garden’s Kirk connects on eight 3-pointers in Lady Panther win over Ider
SPRING GARDEN – Kayley Kirk connected on eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in leading the Spring Garden Lady Panthers to an 81-29 basketball victory over Ider on Friday. Kirk also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out a pair of assists and had a pair of steals for the...
tdalabamamag.com
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
Autoweek.com
Benny Parsons Reaches Milestone with 200-mph Qualifying Lap at Talladega
Almost immediately after the opening of Talladega Superspeeday in 1969, there was talk of 200-mph laps on the speedway built to be a faster version of Dayton. Bobby Isaac had approached the magic number in April 1970, recording a qualifying speed of 199.658 mph in Winston 500 qualifying. Thirteen years...
Mason’s BBQ Coming Soon to Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – The JSU media department noted that if you have driven down Mountain Street lately, you have likely noticed a new business sign across from Meehan Hall/JSU Stadium. Mason’s BBQ – the popular food truck that visited campus in the fall semester – is expanding into a full service restaurant. The opening date is not yet finalized, but is slated for early February. It will serve both the campus and local community and accept Cocky Bucks, cash and credit cards (but not Flex). JSU will share the opening date, hours and menu when available.
Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout
As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
weisradio.com
Growth in Northwest Georgia on the Way
Several small pockets of growth point to what appears to be an effort to spur larger development across north Georgia. The North Rome Community Action Committee has been pushing for growth for almost a decade, and a move of the recycling center which was located off Calhoun Avenue, has brought about a renewed interest in the area.
weisradio.com
Mr. Joseph David Jordan
Survivors include his daughters, Susan (Don) Rochester and Pam Gossett; sister, Josephine “Squeaky” Jordan Bandini; 2 grandchildren, Chase Allyn Gossett and Laura Elizabeth Rochester; special friend, James Walker., and several Nieces & Nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Jordan; daughter, Amy Early; sister, Elizabeth...
weisradio.com
Wreck on County Road 43 Early Monday
The driver, identified as a resident of DeKalb County, was only shaken up following a single-vehicle crash during the early morning hours of Monday in Cherokee County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the driver of the 2002 Chevrolet lost control of the vehicle around 4:30am, left County Road 43 in Sand Rock, striking a utility pole.
Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford
Oxford, AL – Jefferson Starship Comes to Oxford’s Performing Arts Center on Sunday, February 5th at 7:00 pm. Jefferson Starship is one of the most successful rock groups of the 1970s and 80s, earning 3 platinum and 8 gold records, as well as numerous Top 40 singles. While Jefferson Starship continues to tour today. The band continues to tour today… and consists of original member David Freiberg (Guitar, vocals), long time Jefferson Starship and original Starship member Donny Baldwin (drums), 25 year member Chris Smith (Keyboard), Cathy Richardson (vocals) and Jude Gold (Lead Guitar) who have both been in the band for over 15 years.
weisradio.com
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools
Atrium Health Floyd Provides Stop the Bleed Kits to Area Schools. Nearly 1,000 kits given to regional health care partners. Chattooga County schools, Floyd County Schools, Rome City Schools, Polk County schools, Trion schools and Darlington School recently requested hundreds of the Stop the Bleed kits from Atrium Health Floyd. Requests for the Stop the Bleed kits came after school leaders attended active-shooter response training held by the health care system.
Comeback Town: Local entrepreneur sells company for $1.2 billion - big win for Birmingham
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When you read this column, you may think it’s about a successful entrepreneur selling his business and making a lot of money. He did make a lot of money, but the real story is that this man plans to...
weisradio.com
Plane Crash in Calhoun, Georgia / No Serious Injuries
Two people were able to escape without serious injury following a plane crash which occurred Saturday afternoon in Calhoun. Tom B. David Airport Manager Dwight Albritton said the locally-owned Mooney M20-C aircraft suffered an engine failure immediately after takeoff. The pilots made an emergency landing and the plane skidded off...
weisradio.com
Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre
Alabama’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Visits Centre. Rick Pate, Commissioner of Ag and Industries in Alabama spoke to the Cherokee County Republican Club on Saturday during their quarterly breakfast meeting. Pate said he was pleased to see so many in attendance including residents of Etowah and DeKalb Counties....
Hoover schools cancel Black History Month author visit after parent complaint
In 2022, Hoover City Schools scheduled award-winning author Derrick Barnes to visit three elementary schools. But just before Barnes’ planned Black History Month appearances in February 2023, the invitation was abruptly canceled. At first, the school district referenced a “recent change” and said Barnes had failed to provide information...
Village Living
Mountain Brook residents complain about lengthy multimillion-dollar house construction
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
southerntorch.com
Fort Payne Police Department Activity for January 16 thru January 19, 2023
Wesley Matthew Abernathy, age 29 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Harassment at 9:06 am. Carl Richard Morgan Jr, age 36 of Trenton, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 12:36 pm. 0 Accident with 0 Injuries. Tuesday January 17th. Incidents. Theft of Property – Occurred at Wal-Mart, miscellaneous items were...
wbrc.com
Plane crashes in Talladega County, pilot reported to be ‘okay’
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Childersburg Fire Department, Alabama State Troopers and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responded when a twin-engine plane crashed on Saturday. The crash happened at approximately 5:40 p.m. in a field near Meadow Farm Lane between Childersburg and Sylacauga. According to FlightAware.com, the plane was an...
Comments / 0